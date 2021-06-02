The weather is not sure when the monsoon will start on the AP – New Indian Express





from Express News Service VIJAYAWADA: The monsoon in the southwest has been delayed and its start over Kerala is likely to happen on June 3, IMD said. The start over the Anantapur and Tirupati regions is usually on June 4 and the state is covered by the monsoon until June 11. However, the Met department said it is unable to give an exact start date of the monsoon over the state as atmospheric conditions and some other factors can only be considered after it hits the shores of Kerala. Speaking to TNIE, IMD-Amaravati S Stella director said, “The onset of monsoon in the southwest over mainland India is normally on June 1. It was postponed this year due to adverse weather conditions.” Seventy-five percent of the 14 stations in Kerala must receive continuous rain for two days to warn of the onset of the monsoon. Moreover, the strength of the south-west was weak. “According to her, the monsoon rains in the state may be normal and slightly above normal for the entire season starting in June and ending in September. According to the forecast for June, the northern coast Andhra Pradesh is likely to see normal to slightly above normal rainfall in June. Rayalaseema and the southern coast Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness below-normal rainfall of the period. The state also experienced a delayed monsoon in 2020, as the first showers were expected in the Rayalaseema region on June 7 instead of June 4. It covered the entire state until June 14th. Further, the state received a record rainfall from June 1 to September 30) – the highest in the last 32 years. Despite an average rainfall of 51.4 cm during the season, the state accepted a cumulative rainfall of 73.8 cm. Meanwhile, storms and lightning and heavy rainfall are most likely in isolated locations across the state over the next three days. Light to medium rainfall can occur in some places.

