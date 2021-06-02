Mexico, Brazil and Latin America





News from our neighbors in Latin and South America remains positive. Vehicle manufacturers GM, VW and Toyota continue to make substantial investments in Brazil as Stihl prepares to meet growing demand for power equipment. Mexico will have its first lithium battery factory and GM is investing heavily in domestic production of electric vehicles. Colombia and Argentina receive Chinese investment in medical facilities and EV batteries. For more industry intelligence and other news, read further. Mexico For more information, contact Carlos Mortera ([email protected]) Mexico’s manufacturing PMI rose to 48.4 in April, compared with 45.6 in March. The improvement was driven by stronger demand for goods, job creation and increased output.

Spin Technologies, a U.S.-based provider of software and hardware solutions for data analysis focused on the IoT, plans to invest 14% of its global budget to start operations in Mexico.

According to Economy Secretary Tatiana Clouthier, the first project to produce lithium batteries for electric cars will be inaugurated in 2021. She said the Ministry of Economy and the Automotive Medical Industry Association (AMIA) have held working meetings to address actions to strengthened the supply chain of the automotive industry in Mexico. Advanced batteries are one of the seven essential super-essential categories considered for the regional value content for vehicles under the new USMCA trade agreement.

Next, eEGO Mobile SE, the German manufacturer of electric vehicles and sustainable mobility systems, announced it would set up a production facility in the form of a microfiber. The project will be in collaboration with Questum, a subsidiary of the Grupo Quimmco industrial consortium from Monterrey.

Bosch will invest up to $ 100 million in 2021, mainly in new production lines and digitalization projects. Investments will be allocated for its operations in Toluca, Mexicali and Hermosillo as well as the implementation of a network of motion control system for the production of vehicle parts.

Chinese automotive parts supplier Xinquan will invest $ 40 million in a new plant in San Francisco de los Romo. The plant will produce plastic parts and leather wrappers for export to the United States and create 400 new jobs.

Autoliv, a Swedish-American vehicle safety supplier, announced plans to build a new wheel manufacturing plant in Aguascalientes.

Mayco International, a U.S. vehicle supplier, will invest $ 18 million in San Luis Potos to expand its plant that makes in-vehicle components.

GM plans to invest $ 1 billion in its plant in Coahuila to build electric cars, batteries and electrical components. Brazil For more information, contact Achilles Arbex ([email protected]) Volkswagen Trucks and Buses continues its expansion in South America, registering 2,527 units exported in the first quarter of 2021 versus 1,084 units in the same quarter last year. Markets like Chile and Uruguay supported this increase with their demand for heavy trucks to be used in the transportation of goods and beverages.

General Motors will launch its newest truck in 2021, fully manufactured at their So Caetano do Sul plant. The new platform is part of a $ 7 billion investment package released by GM to renew their product portfolio. The item will be exported throughout South America.

The automotive market continues to recover. Production of passenger cars increased by 34% YOY in the first quarter, driven by exports that grew 16% over the same period. The truck segment grew by 40%, while the bus segment recorded a 13% increase.

Brazilian road enforcement manufacturer Librelato is investing to expand internationally in markets like South Africa (mining) and Europe (some applications). Exports increased by 22% in annual terms, and the company expects that number to increase.

Case New Holland Industrial confirmed plans to buy parts worth over $ 2 billion in 2021. This is driven by high consumption of equipment and machinery in the construction and mining segments.

Stihl will invest over $ 100 million to expand the production capacity of their chainsaws, power tools, cutters and other hand tools in 2021. The decision was made based on the very good sales numbers recorded by the company in 2020 and the continued recovery of the economy.

Toyota will invest an additional $ 250 million in its Sorocaba equipment to expand capacity and hire over 450 new employees. Colombia For more information, contact Carlos Mortera ([email protected]) Ternium, a global steelmaker, invested $ 90 billion in a new steel plant in Palmar de Varela. The company plans to take a step towards eco-efficiency while producing an additional 520,000 tonnes of steel rods and compact rollers for the South American region.

Waston Colombia, a joint venture between Colombia Todo Ortopdico and Chinas Waston Medical, will invest $ 5 million in the La Cayena Free Trade Zone to produce orthopedic and osteosynthesis implant equipment. Production is set to begin in 2021. Argentina For more information, contact Carlos Mortera ([email protected])

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos