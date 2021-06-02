The UK will begin the process of joining the trans-Pacific trade partnership





The nations members of a Pacific regional trade deal agreed on Wednesday to allow the UK to begin the unification process, Japan’s economy minister said, in a possible boost to the country’s post-Brexit trade. Yasutoshi Nishimura said the move would strengthen economic ties between the UK and Japan, as well as making the area covered by the agreement equal to the EU in terms of economic size. He spoke to reporters after hosting an online meeting of ministers and officials from the 11 countries that make up the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement. “Start a membership process with United Kingdom “and the possible expansion of the CPTPP will send a strong signal to our worldwide trading partners of our commitment to uphold a free, honest, open, effective, comprehensive and rule-based system,” the ministers said. in a joint statement. While the grouping was at one point seen as a way for the US and Japan to counter China’s growing economic power, former President Donald Trump withdrew from negotiations when he took office in 2017 and his successor Joe Biden has shown no likely change Recently, China itself has showed interest in joining the pact, following its signing of the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership, a less demanding agreement covering some of the same nations. Japan has been a supporter of the UK’s efforts to sign global trade agreements as it seeks to take on a larger role in Asia following its exit from the EU. Both countries reached one bilateral trade agreement last year. The UK also has separate pacts with other member states including Canada, Singapore and Vietnam and is pushing for one with Australia. Brunei, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru are also part of the CPTPP. Positive result for UK export businesses after joining CPTPP The UK did its own thing official application to join CPTPP in February. Becoming a member would accelerate UK growth in export trade with Asian economies with faster expansion, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mike Dennis. The UK recorded a trade surplus with CPTPP countries in the first quarter of 2021, he added. (Updates along the details.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

