International
Canada faces account after the discovery of the remains of 215 indigenous students
Kamloops, British Columbia – The discovery of the remains of 215 children in one of several boarding schools set up a century ago to forcibly assimilate the indigenous peoples of Canada has once again forced the nation to face its painful past.
The grim finding at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in western British Columbia provided a grim reminder of the widespread discrimination experienced by the country’s indigenous people and the particular school tragedy.
In 2015, a Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) report said Canada’s assimilationist policies pursued until the second half of the 20th century, including school atrocities, constituted “cultural genocide.”
This led to a new push to make up for Canada’s past behavior, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made reconciliation with the country’s 600 tribes a priority for his government, but not everyone is convinced that progress is imminent.
“For many First Nations, Metis or Inuit communities in Canada, several generations of their families attended school and the trauma associated with them is still very much present,” said Tricia Logan, head of the Center for Residential School History and Dialogue at the University of British Columbia.
“It’s hardly hard to say whether Canada is willing or able to face the truth,” Logan said, noting that some people still “deny that what happened in schools was negligent or abusive.”
About 150,000 young Indians, Inuit and Metis enrolled in these schools. At least 4,100 died, according to the TRC report.
“We all have a role to play in eradicating systematic inequalities and discrimination that begins with accepting the truth about these past mistakes,” Trudeau said Tuesday.
‘Destructive’
In 2008, the government in Ottawa issued a formal apology as part of a $ 1.9 billion (US $ 1.5 billion) deal with alumni in residential schools run by the government and the Catholic Church.
Then in 2015, the TRC report called for major changes to school curricula, among its 94 recommendations, to highlight the history and residual impacts of the residential school curriculum.
Logan said the public reaction to the report was largely “empathetic and supportive”, but some remarks were also “very racist or harmful”.
Few talk about their experiences in 139 schools until the last one closed in Saskatchewan in 1996.
The Tk’emlups tribe at Secwepemc said last week that it had used ground-penetrating radar to confirm the remains of 215 students who attended Kamloops Indian Residential School far more than the 50 officially registered deaths.
It was the largest of Canada’s boarding schools for indigenous youth, with up to 500 students attending at the same time.
Attendance was mandatory and generations of children were separated from their families, Logan said. After decades under the administration of the church, the government took it over, finally closing its doors in 1978.
The discovery of unmarked graves in Kamloops has been “devastating” for many alumni, Logan said.
“I do not think the news came as a surprise to survivors and their families, but learning new truths about schools is the existing trauma they (they) carry all the time,” she explained.
It also “reminds survivors of their time and the significant losses they experienced in schools,” she said.
Abuse, disease, malnutrition
Logan, who deserves decades of research on residential schools, said they had “extremely high levels of physical and sexual abuse, illness, malnutrition and neglect that all contributed to high levels of death.”
Underfunded and under-equipped, they became breeding grounds for tuberculosis, influenza, and pneumonia.
Former students were told that they were served inappropriate cultural waste and food, brutal punishments by teachers, rape and sexual violence, and other abuses.
They were also banned from speaking their native languages or practicing their customs, effectively “killing the Indian in them”, according to the TRC report.
Today, those experiences are blamed for a high incidence of poverty, alcoholism and domestic violence, as well as high suicide rates, in Canada’s indigenous communities.
The KRT noted that parents’ requests to return the remains of their sons or daughters were rejected at the time by the government as too costly.
Now, most of the school cemeteries where they were interrupted have been abandoned.
‘Much more to do’
Following the discovery of Kamloops, more excavations at school burial sites are being planned across Canada. Trudeau has promised “concrete action”.
For Logan, “the work is great and there is much more to do.”
The Federation of Indian Sovereign Nations, which represents the first 74 Nations in Saskatchewan, said undocumented student deaths should be exposed for “closure to begin healing”.
“These children deserve the respect and dignity of proper burials … to ensure that their souls are at peace,” the group said in a statement.
At a time like misinformation and a lot of information, quality journalism is more important than ever.
By agreeing, you can help us retrieve the story properly.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]