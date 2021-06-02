Students donate, protest in response to Israeli-Palestinian conflict – The Cavalier Daily

Between 11 days the day of violence between Israel and Palestine near the Gaza Strip, students and University organizations spoke out, aiming to counter misconceptions about the conflict and help those affected.

As of May 11, Israeli and Palestinian representatives agreed on a ceasefire. However, students plan to continue their activism.

Throughout the violence, Palestinian officials reported that more than 243 people were killed by Israeli attacks, 66 of whom were children. Israeli officials report 12 deaths, including two children, due to rockets fired by Hamas forces. Formed in 1987, Hamas is a Palestinian militant group with considerable power in Gaza and the West Bank regions that has been labeled a U.S. terrorist organization since 1997. The silence for a peaceful ceasefire has been maintained for 10 days so far, although the agreement depends on the understanding that if either side breaks the ceasefire, the other will respond.

University student organizations have gathered support for both groups involved in the conflict, hoping to counter misconceptions about violence while raising funds for organizations in line with their beliefs.

Ahmad Hasanian, former president of the Arab Student Organization and 2021 class, said his advocacy has a mission to share the truth about what is happening to the Palestinian people.

My advocacy focuses on the reality of Palestinian suffering and oppression by the state of Israel, which has historically been absent in the mainstream media account, Hasanian said in an email to The Cavalier Daily. I hope that by shedding light on the injustice that the Palestinians suffer every day, we can hold Israel accountable for its human rights violations and war crimes and ultimately liberate Palestine from occupation.

On May 11, Arab Student Organization painted a pro-Palestine message at the Beta Bridge to help spread awareness about the violent deportation of Palestinians to Sheikh Jarrah and other ongoing human rights violations, which have been funded by the US for decades. Organizations as well raised over $ 1,000 through a social media campaign, with all proceeds going to the Palestine Child Aid Fund, an organization dedicated to providing free medical care to children in the Middle East who could not receive the same care in the country .

However, within 24 hours, the message of the groups was drawn by another group with the words Peace for Israel. ASO then tried to replay its original message, but this time, Hasanian said another group destroyed the bridge while the group was physically there, painting. For Hasanian, this reflects that while the message of the organizations has made an impact, it has not been universally welcomed.

If we can not even paint a message that defends basic human rights without being silent, then how can students feel so confident that they continue to advocate for the liberation of Palestine? Tha Hasanian.

On May 18, Students for Peace and Justice in Palestine shared one letter in support of the Palestinians in the struggle for liberation and in their struggle against colonial colonialism. So far, 38 student organizations including the Arab Student Organization, the Coalition for Minority Rights and the Muslim Student Organization have signed up to support. The students’ chapter on Palestine Peace and Justice at the University aims to disseminate information on both the Palestinian conflict and culture in general.

The letter called for an end to the Israeli occupation and expressed support for Boycott Movement, Displacement and Sanctions which intends to put pressure on Israel even though it has no violent economic means in order to force its withdrawal from the occupied territories and the removal of the division barrier in the West Bank. BDS movement chaired by a Palestinian-led BDS National Committee has been joined by unions, NGOs and university groups around the world. He gained support from prominent global leaders such as Archbishop Desmond Tutu and activist Angela Davis.

On May 20, the SPJP organized a protest for the liberation of the Palestinian people. Hundreds of people took part in the protest, which moved from the George Rogers Clark Statue to Rotunda and called for the immediate cessation of the use of US taxpayer dollars to fund the Israeli government. In 2016, the Obama administration promised over $ 38 billion over 10 years for Israel in military assistance, including weapons and aircraft, totaling $ 3.8 billion in support each year from 2019 to 2029.

Hoos for Israel also issued a declaration on May 14 acknowledging organizations hoping for a rapid de-escalation of violence.

Over the past few years we have pursued this mission [to affirm Israels right to exist as the Jewish State] through events like our annual fundraisers, said Seth Snyder, President of Hoos for Israel and fourth year College student, in an email to The Cavalier Daily. In response to the recent outbreak of violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories, we have been largely concerned with countering the dangerous misunderstandings and false narratives surrounding Israel and the conflict in general.

Many of these common misconceptions such as the belief that the Israel / Palestine conflict has been fought for centuries or that Israel is clearly seeking the destruction of Palestine has existed for years. Many of these stories are shared on social media, where infographics and short, basic cartoons spread quickly, but can biased, inaccurate or simplified.

“This conflict cannot be summed up in one infographic, and we urge community members to inform themselves about the history and implications of the Israel-Palestine conflict before sharing false narratives that do more harm than good,” the statement said.

The statement acknowledged that criticism of Israel, as with any nation-state, was acceptable, but warned that some critics could be anti-Semitic if they applied different standards to Israel than to other countries.

below [International Holocaust Rememberance Alliance] The definition [of antisemitism], criticism of Israel below the same standards held for any other country can not be considered anti-Semitic, reads the statement. However, the attacks against Israel that hold the state to another standard based on its Jewish identity are manifestations of anti-Semitism.

According to the statement, anti-Semitic criticisms include denial of Israel’s right to self-defense against thousands of rockets fired at Israel by Hamas and denial of the Jewish States’ legitimate ties to the land and the Jewish people’s right to self-determination, known as Zionism.

History Professor James Loeffler and Chair of Jewish History Jay Berkowitz give a course entitled Israel / Palestine 1948 for students interested in learning about the United Nations partition resolution of 1947 which sparked the first Arab-Israeli War of 1948.

The resolution divided the Palestinian region into Arab and Jewish states and sought to declare the city of Jerusalem as its separate entity. Violence ensued almost immediately between the Jewish community that had fought to establish a Jewish state in Palestine, which they viewed as their ancestral homeland, and the Arab people, who had long resided in Palestine and viewed the land as their own. .

The course focuses on contexts such as decolonization in the Middle East region and ultimately aims to explore the results of Jewish independence and the expropriation of Palestinians. Reflecting on students’ willingness to deal with course topics, Loeffler noted that students are eager for the essential knowledge they can use to inform their beliefs about the situation.

[Students] they do not want to be told what they think they want to learn key facts and understand how those facts are used to form competing narratives, Loeffler said in an email to The Cavalier Daily. Student activists on all sides of the issue have told me that they value the chance of engaging in a critical classroom study to understand the sources of competing views, even though they hold on to their ethical and political commitments.

Furthermore, Loefflers HIME 2012 off-course courses will be offered in the fall, focusing specifically on the conflict and the history of the region.

We recently hired a new professor of Israeli Studies who, starting this fall, will be giving a number of courses on Israel / Palestine, as well as offering public programs for students and others to deal with the conflict. , said Loeffler.

Outside of curricular studies, student organizations continue to consider global contexts.

Hasanian wrote that ASO is open to students from all different backgrounds, not just Arabs all are welcome and encouraged to join. Similarly, Snyder mentioned that any student interested in learning more about Israel should get involved with Hoos for Israel in the next semester.

Hasanian and Snyder agree that navigating conflict is difficult for students, creating challenges for engaging in productive dialogue.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is deeply complex, and no Instagram infographic can provide people with the depth of information they need to make informed judgments and engage in a productive dialogue, Snyder said.

Hasanian noted that he thinks many people are worried about getting involved in the topic because they risk upsetting or offending people they know, although he sees hope in recent activism on the issue.

I am optimistic because I have noticed that once people become aware of the extent of human rights violations and the level of injustice done to Palestinians, they feel better talking and engaging, Hasanian said.