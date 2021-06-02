Christchurch shaken by 3.9 magnitude earthquake after monsoon floods city

Christchurch shaken by 3.9 magnitude earthquake after monsoon floods flooded the city
The 3.9 magnitude earthquake was felt by 10,000 people
The epicenter was just five miles southwest of the island’s largest city
The quakes came after torrential rains flooded Canterbury
By the Australian Associate Press
Christchurch was shaken by an earthquake just days after heavy rains flooded Canterbury.
At just 3.9 magnitude, the quake shortly after noon on Wednesday was small in strength.
The epicenter was just five miles southwest of Christchurch, the largest island town on the South Island.
The depth was only seven miles below the surface which meant it was felt by many locals.
‘Bum! It was quite a shock in Christchurch, with a long tail waving, ‘Mike Yardley said on Twitter.
More than 10,000 people reported feeling the quake at the monitoring agency GeoNet.
A road sign closed due to a nearby flood has been unveiled in the Burnham area of Canterbury County, southwest of Christchurch, on May 31.
Christchurch is the largest city of Canterbury with 383,200 inhabitants and not foreign to earthquakes.
A 4.2-magnitude epicenter was reported in the northeastern part of the city on Monday evening.
Christchurch was also hit by the magnitude 6.3 earthquake on February 22, 2011, which killed 182 people and flattened large areas of the city.
Recently, hundreds of residents across Canterbury have been forced to flee their homes as torrential rains hit the region.
Rivers erupted on their shores as a weather system poured 400 mm of rain in two days, a quantity that meteorologists said exceeded all rainfall so far this year in some areas.
A farmhouse and buildings are surrounded by flood waters in Canterbury, New Zealand, on Monday, May 31, 2021
About 300 houses had to be evacuated, with civil protection authorities setting up shelters in schools and sports centers.
The New Zealand Defense Force said one of its helicopters rescued three people in Ashburton, near Christchurch, by pulling a man from a tree and an elderly couple from the roof of a car.
