It is said that my husband escaped: Mehul Choksi’s wife

Fugitive jeweler of Indian descent Mehul Choksi is under arrest in Dominica and is likely to be repatriated to India after he disappeared from Antigua and Barbuda.

Choksi said he was abducted from Antigua on the night of 23 May and was forcibly taken by boat to Dominica. The Indian government has reportedly applied for his extradition to India to a Dominican court, which is scheduled to hear the case on Wednesday.

Police in India have filed charges against Choksi, his nephew, Nirav Modi and others over their alleged involvement in fraudulent transactions that led to a loss of about $ 2 billion to the National Punjab Bank (PNB).

Host Choksi, the businessman’s wife, spoke exclusively from Antigua on Ashis Ray in London. Here are the extracts:

Question: So your husband is apparently going out on the evening of the 23rd (May) for dinner





or: At 17:11 it was he who left. He wanted to go out to dinner and left; this is the last time i saw it. Around 8.30 or 9 in the morning I started to worry. He is normally home until 7 p.m. But because he said he was going to dinner, I started trying his numbers. His Antiguan number came as voicemail and his WhatsApp numbers were ringing. I was getting very, very nervous. I was lonely, I do not know many people here (in Antigua).

He (Mehul Choksi) has a friend who comes as a mentor and works with him. So I called him at about 10 or a quarter to 10. I asked him, ‘are you with him’? My first thought in my mind was maybe he was walking on the beach and maybe he went into the water and maybe you know something happened, an accident. So even this person came out looking. We have a chef who helps. I called him and said, ‘did you (sir’s Mehul Choksi) call you by chance’? And he said ‘no’.

Then he too encountered. I asked, ‘can you go to the beaches?’ By 10:30 a.m., a quarter to 11, he called to say he could find everything. The other person also said the same thing. Then they both said, ‘let’s go to the police station, because this is not normal’. So we went to the police station. There was a curfew (due to COVID) from 11 a.m., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. is curfew, we only had one hour curfew. So we drove to the police station. These two people (counselor and cook) they write the complaint.

Police initially were like, ‘you have to wait for 24 hours’. But we said there was no way he was not home. They took it seriously, thank God, and filed a complaint. They had cruisers coming out on beaches and roads at the time; due to the curfew they were making sure the beaches were not crowded or people were not celebrating. They immediately contacted the crusaders and said can you take a look. We went and also thought we would look around if we could see him or the car he went in. This is around 12 midnight. Police said, ‘we are asking, do not worry, go home, it is detention time, you can not be outside’. They went on their patrol and we went home.

Q: Do you have a copy of the complaint you made to the police?

or: We asked for it, but they said you now have to go through the commissioner and a lawyer to get it. I am very worried that he (Mehul Choksi) was taken around 5.30pm in a boat and no one seems to have seen him. None of the video surveillance cameras in Jolly Harbor (a popular part of Antigua) are working.

Q: What about the car in which your husband drove to go to dinner?

or: This is also interesting. When the car was found at 7.30am the next morning, police had patrolled the same area at 3am and were not there. But it was mysteriously found at 7.30am.

Question: Did you personally know Barbara Jabarika, who allegedly lured your husband to her house, from where he claims he was abducted?

or: No I did NOT.

Q: Have you ever seen it?

A: No I did not see her, but I knew she had come (to Antigua) in August (2020) and she had entered our other house on the island and she befriended the chef there. I knew my husband was walking with her. On Friday and Saturday before taking it, they went to Jolly Beach South for a walk. My husband used to go here normally because there are a lot of people there normally and all the houses have cameras.

She (Jabarika) insisted on Sunday that they go to the north side of the island. He said he did not like walking because he was feeling a little tired. He said, “I’m just going to dinner.” Where she was suggesting she was very isolated.

Question: What can you tell me about Barbara Jabarika?

A: He is not the person being shown by the television media. She looks different. You have displayed a fatal sexual female. It does not look like that. She may have a good body, whatever, whatever, but the thing is she is not.

Question: Is she missing? Isn’t she in Antigua anymore?

A: There are rumors that she may be in Dominica or may have left.

Question: What about your husband?

A: My husband has not left this island for three years. His health is not good. He is 63 years old.

Q: And is it his passport, I mean his Antiguan passport, is it with you?

A: Is here.

Q: So what happened when he apparently arrived in Dominica (May 25)?

A: He was not allowed to meet a lawyer, get medical care, nothing. The first time a doctor saw him was when the foreign minister from here (Antigua) fixed him. On Wednesday evening (May 26) a doctor saw him. Lawyers tried to meet him Wednesday afternoon; was not allowed. And on Thursday (May 27) morning by chance one of the lawyers was able to see him at 7.30am. My husband was terrified.

He thought he would be killed. The story that goes on is that he left and the first story, the story of Cuba, led people in that direction. It was a lot of bacon. My husband is no longer an Indian citizen as defined in Article 9 of the Indian constitution. In 2017, he ceased to be an Indian citizen. The safest place on earth for him is Antigua.