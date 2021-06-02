SNP blamed for Scottish youth failure as mental health awaits worst recorded time





SNP ministers have been accused of leading frightening mental health data after new figures revealed that the number of young Scots waiting more than a year to start treatment has almost tripled since the pandemic struck. A new report on Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), waiting time, produced by Scotland Public Health, found that more than 2,000 young people have been on the list for at least 52 weeks – despite the SNP target to have at least 90 percent of those seeking first aid within 18 weeks. The frightening statistics are the worst recorded, according to the Scottish Coalition of Child Services (SCSC), which raised concerns over a missing generation of vulnerable children and young people whose mental health is being affected by Covid-19. At the end of March 2020 there were 695 children and young people who had waited a year or more for their first meeting with CAMHS, but that number rose to 2,012 by the end of March this year – an increase of 189.5 percent. The figures also revealed that between January and March this year, 1,703 referrals to services – equivalent to 22.5 percent – were rejected. The report suggested that this was potentially due to a combination of school closures, children not having access to a confidential space for digital meetings or a “desire to wait for a personal meeting”.

