Former Finance Minister Chidambaram addressed the Modi government

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said that if necessary, the government should print money to support its spending. Addressing a press conference he said, “If necessary, the Government should print money. We have the space and sovereign right to print money and if at any point the Government thinks a lot is being printed, it can always stop its suppression, “as reported by the news agency YEARS.

He said, “At the moment, I think the printing of money is clearly advised. I am very happy that someone, as distinguished as Dr. Abhijit Banerjee has supported the idea. There are many other economists who have recommended that the Government should print money to support its expenses “.

Asked about the impact of the fiscal deficit on budget announcements related to the healthcare sector, such as vaccinations and other programs, the former Union Minister said, “This is not the time to worry about the fiscal deficit. For 2021- “2022, they have projected a fiscal deficit of about 5.5. What if it becomes 6.5, so what? In my opinion, it does not make any difference, it should not make a difference and it should not stop us.”

“What we need is, we can not lose another year as if we lost all last year and I am afraid, the way this government is reacting, it will lose another year. Fortunately, we we are only in the beginning of June, we still have 10 months.This is the time to act, this is the time to act with courage and determination – borrow and spend.If necessary – print money and spend on health care, spend on infrastructure , “he said.

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee has suggested that India should print money liberally and transfer money directly to the sections of society that need it most. Uday Kotak has also suggested that India should print money to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

Moreover, economist Abhijit Banerjee has also called on the Modi government to increase pandemic support spending. The Government of India may be spending more to help its population with almost 4 1.4 billion to cope with the economic devastation from the second explosive wave of Covid-19 infections, he said in an interview with Bloomberg last week.

“I’m not sure the government is calling it right,” said a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who also chairs a Covid advisory council in the state of West Bengal, in an interview in Paris. “An additional 2% of GDP for this now? Maybe – many countries have borrowed 10 times the amount, so why not?”

CII President Uday Kotak has also “strongly” recommended the government consider another fiscal package to support the lower end of society as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The government may consider increasing the quantum of the loan guarantee scheme to provide collateral-free loans to small businesses by $ 3 billion for $ 5 billion, he told the PTI in an interview last week.

(With contributions from agencies)

