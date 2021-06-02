Whitstable RNLI lifeboats released on Motor Boat Aground





There was only one call for the Whitstable Atlantic 85 Lewisco lifeboat over the bank holiday weekend when the crew started at 7.01pm Monday evening after a report of 2 people aboard a 21ft engine cruiser stuck with a power outage, position reported was in Horse Sands at

The lifeboat arrived at the scene and found the victim’s boat further 300-meters east of Harty Ferry on the mainland.

The lifeboat crew advised residents to place an anchor as the lifeboat would not be able to tow the boat to a floating position.

Those on board the stranded ship reported to the ship’s crew that they intended to abandon their craft and walk through the mud dwellings to the sea wall, but were advised against this action because of the risk of getting stuck in the mud. gently and were informed that the Coast Guard rescue team was on the way. However the two did not heed the advice and made the difficult passage through the flats to the sea wall before heading towards Harty Ferry. While the crew of the lifeboat were satisfied, the two did not seek further assistance and their motor cruiser anchored, the ship was rescued from the incident and returned to the station. Notes to editors The Whitstable Lifeboat Station RNLI was established in 1963 by the Royal National Ship Institute and is one of 237 lifeboat stations off the coasts of the UK and Ireland. Volunteer teams provide a marine search and rescue service to the Kent coast. They cover the area between the Kingsferry Bridge in Swale, west, around the south-east side of Sheppey and along the coast through Whitstable and Herne Bay to Reculver to the east and out to the Thames Estuary. The station is equipped with an Atlantic 85 lifeboat called Lewisco,

purchased through a will of a Miss Lewis of London, who passed away in 2006. It is what is known as a rigid inflatable lifeboat, rigid cruise ships headed by an inflatable sponsor. It carries a crew of four. RNLI media contacts Chris Davey, Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer, Whitstable Lifeboat Station.



07741 012004 / [email protected] Paul Dunt, Regional Media Officer (South East), 0207 6207426, 07785 296252

[email protected]

For questions outside normal business hours, contact the RNLI Press Officer at 01202 336789 RNLI online: For more information on RNLI please visit http://www.rnli.org/. News releases and other media sources, including RSS feeds, downloadable photos and videos, are available at the RNLI News Center.

Top Facts About RNLI RNLI charity saves life at sea. Its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service off the coast of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.







