What do we know about how many children died in Canadian residential schools

SASKATOON – The disturbing discovery of the remains of 215 indigenous children in a former residential school in British Columbia has prompted many to wonder how much life has ended up in such institutions across Canada.

Experts say the current total number depends heavily on the location of burial sites, many of which remain undiscovered.

Opened in 1893, the Kamloops Indian Residential School had once been the largest residential school in the country. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (CRT) previously ranked a conservative number of 51 children dying there.

But using radar penetrating the ground, preliminary polls showed the actual number of unregistered deaths was much higher, Chief Tkemlups First National Rosanne Casimir told Secwepemc last week.

The Supernatural Church, an anthropologist and director of the Institute of Prairie and Native Archeology in Edmonton, works in discovering mass grave sites. She said determining the final death toll across the country is extremely difficult because we have not yet discovered all the remains.

But when it comes to a total number of unmarked graves in connection with residential schools across Canada, she told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview: We can predict there will be thousands.

She said work like hers across the country is increasingly urgent and extremely important and explained the upward battle to uncover existing deaths due to data gaps from various churches and organizations running schools for decades. .

To date, according to conservative assessments by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, approximately 4,100 in 6,000 children died between abuse and neglect while in the residential school system, which lasted until 1996.

WHAT ARE SCHOOL HOUSING SCHOOLS?

Between the late 1800s and 1996, approximately 150,000 United Nations children, Metis and Inuit, were separated from their families and forced to attend boarding schools, where at least one in every 50 of these students died, according to TRC. The purpose of this school network was to eliminate the indigenous language and culture and replace them with English and Christian beliefs, respectively.

Although evidence of forced assimilation was found as early as the 17th century – long before the Confederacy – the practice became Canadian public policy by the late 1800s. In these residential schools, children were forbidden from practicing their culture, and were often subject to physical and sexual abuse.

The TRC released its final report on residential schools more than five years ago, and the nearly 4,000-page account details the severe abuse inflicted on indigenous children in institutions.

Other research over the past decade has found that students in some schools were even unwanted participants in long decades unethical experiments in which malnourished children were denied adequate food.

According to KVRs 2015 Report on Missing Children, there were several reasons for the lack of a specific number of deaths, including: authorities not informing parents of the deaths; school administrators often oppose sending child troops in order to keep operating costs low; and, schools that place coffins together on the ground – especially during deadly outbreaks of the disease where there would be multiple deaths at once.

Over the decades, evidence of mass grave sites has been discovered near or on the sites of former residential schools.

These include the 72 tombs discovered at the Battleford Industrial School in Saskatchewan in the 1970s; coffins of 34 children who died at the Dunbow Residence School in Alberta in 2001; and, two dozen graves discovered near the Muskowekwan Residential School in Regina two years ago.

These are not isolated incidents, Andrew Martindale, a professor of anthropology at the University of British Columbia, told the CTV News Channel. Indigenous communities have known this story for generations.

TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATH VARIES

One of the most grueling tasks of the seven-year Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) was trying to determine the total number of lives lost in the residential school system, which officially stands at 4,100.

Crystal Fraser, an assistant professor of history at the University of Alberta, said families have told us for decades that this number and this figure is much, much higher.

There are many children who have gone to residential schools who have not come home. And no explanation was ever given when they asked about their children, Fraser, a Gwichyà Gwich’in woman, told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview.

As a child, Upper Gang Chief Nicolas Harvey McLeod, who survived going to Kamloops Indian Residence School, previously told the CTV News Channel that when his peers disappeared, they simply never spoke again.

I just remember they were here one day and they were gone the next day, he said.

Here are some indigenous crisis support lines if you or someone you know needs help: Tsow-Tun-Le-Lum Society: 1-888-403-3123 (7 days a week)

Kuu-Us Crisis Line: 1-800-588-8717 (24/7)

Survivors and family of Indian Residential School: 1-866-925-4419 Jackie Vandinther (@JackVanD) May 28, 2021

The TRC noted that when schools changed location, records of old burial sites and informal cemeteries faded from public knowledge over time. The commission also found that few had been identified with the agencies that regulated the cemetery, with many grave sites growing and not properly maintained.

Fraser, whose mother and grandmother survived the system, explained that it was rarely in the administrators’ interest to keep records of those who died as a result of an assault, murder, medical malpractice, illness or due to non- sanitary there And, based on that, many deaths simply were not recorded.

PLACEMENT CEMETERY YOU CAN REOPEN OLD WOUNDS

Supernant explained that when it comes to grave discovery, this requires a major contribution from the communities, examining records at school sites and collecting personal cemetery accounts.

Then, we will go out with our equipment and place the women over areas of interest and then we can start using the equipment to look below the ground without having to dig, she said, noting that some families may be hesitate for these pages to be discovered.

[The work] it needs to be done with such care because it can really reopen old wounds to survivors and families, she said. But when communities agree on it, they often conduct the ceremonies in advance.

Working on these sites is extremely heartbreaking and very, very difficult to do, Supernant said, adding that while these discoveries should resonate with everyone on a human level, it beats her heart personally, just like herself. Indigenous and a mother.

When the TRC was launched, some of the 94 calls for action for the government and other parties included efforts to find missing children and information on the burial and development of residential school child registries. The latter is currently under development now.

Martindale noted that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls for action specify that these investigations should be Indigenous-led initiatives.

The various communities whose population, whose children may be in these cemeteries should be recognized as the main voices, he said.

It is the responsibility of governments to adequately fund this initiative, to provide resources for communities to do this necessary work.

That means securing adequate resources, he said, be they funds, technologies such as ground penetrating radars, experts or broader support to help communities address the trauma that these investigations bring.

The CRT notes that while additional funding in excess of $ 1.5 billion was sought to investigate graveyard sites in residential schools in 2009, the request was rejected later that year.

Two of the related calls for action include working with indigenous families whose children died in residential schools and working with landowners to determine grave sites. Supernant, like the others, felt that there was not enough progress in any of the endeavors, and she called for stronger commitments in the pursuit through.

But that hopeful work like hers will continue to be sustained, especially after this latest discovery in BC

Supernant said his main one as communities deserve to have at their disposal the experts of anthropologists and archaeologists to pursue justice.

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential School Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental health support and resources for indigenous people are available here.