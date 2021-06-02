Karnataka: Vaccine site moved from PHC to poultry; upset citizens News from Bengaluru





BENGALURU: The sudden relocation of a vaccination site from Bhuvaneshwari Nagar Primary Health Center to an MLA convention center on Monday, ostensibly on his orders, angered many people who had been handed the sign to receive the stroke.

CV Raman Nagar MLA S Raghu, however, said the change was made only to benefit people as there was a lack of space in the KPS. The congress center is 3 km from the PHC. On Tuesday, several activists presented a representation, claiming he was dictating terms. According to locals, early on Monday morning, 300 people were given signs at the CPS as usual. Three hours later, they were asked to go to Om Shakti Kalyana Mantapa owned by Raghu and were told the signs would be valid.

Manjunath, a local who had received signs for his parents at 7 a.m., took them to the PSC at 9.45 a.m. and was asked to go to the convention hall. There was complete chaos. We were stopped for 30 minutes after the MLA had to inaugurate the car.

Suraksha, 46, was unable to take blows due to the chaos. First, they made me go from the PHC to the convention center. Later, they denied the blow saying the sign was invalid, she said.

Congressman Abhilash S Reddy claimed this was done on the orders of the MLAs and vaccination was limited to his followers.

Raghu said the congress hall was officially set up. There is no PHC in the New Thippasandra neighborhood and the convention hall I own is at equal distance for both pavilions. I gave him the hall for free, he said.

He said, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar PHC can not accommodate a large number of people. There was a riot at the CPH as people who received signs were asked to go to the hall. Some who had not received the signs also got the vaccine and were said to be my supporters. My family and supporters received the stroke earlier in Sir CV Raman General Hospital.

While the mobile phone of the joint district commissioner Pallavi KRs was turned off, the district commissioner Manoj Jain did not answer TOI calls and messages. Eastern Area Health Officer Dr Siddappaji said he had resumed work only on Tuesday and was unaware of the incident. Regional Coordinator Manoj Kumar Meena was also unavailable for comment.







