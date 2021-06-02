Hyderabad techie returns home after four years in prison in Pakistan: ‘I saw some like me there’





After spending four years in a prison in Pakistan, Hyderabad-based software professional Vaindam Prasanth returned home safe on Tuesday. Prasanth, a Visakhapatnam native, according to police, had crossed into Pakistan illegally while ‘trying to get to Switzerland on foot’. The 32-year-old was arrested in 2017 on suspicion he was an Indian spy. He was released on May 31, 2021 and handed over to the Indian Authorities, Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said on Tuesday. Speaking to the media, Prasanth thanked the government for his return soon. “I saw some people like me there, greeting people from different countries, suffering for years. It is very difficult to come back after being there because you know the situation between India and Pakistan. “I never thought I could come back in four years,” he said. After Prasanth disappeared on April 11, 2017, his father Babu Rao filed a complaint at the Madhapur police station in Cyberabad on April 29. A case was recorded in this regard and while attempts were being made to track him down, the family received a video message from him in 2019 that he was arrested in Pakistan. The family immediately turned to Cyberabad police, the state government and the Government of India for help in bringing him back. Hyderabad-based professional software, Vaindam Prasanth. (Source: Cyberabad police) Prasanth had embarked on the journey to meet a Switzerland-based woman whom he had met on social media. He had met the woman’s parents in Madhya Pradesh proposing to marry her. After being refused, he decided to go to Switzerland by any means. He told reporters he learned he could walk in Switzerland for 61 days and decided to give it a try. After returning to Hyderabad, he said he should have listened to his mother and stayed home. According to Sajjanar, Prasanth wanted to reach Switzerland for some personal reasons and as he did not have enough financial support, he wanted to get there on foot. He left home on April 11, 2017 and boarded a train to Bikaner, Rajasthan and reached the Indo-Pak border. He crossed the border illegally by jumping over the fence. After walking deep into Pakistani territory, he was captured by Pakistani authorities. Vaindam Prasanth was arrested in 2017 on suspicion that he was an Indian spy. (Source: Cyberabad police) Later, Pakistani authorities reserved a case against him for illegal entry. After the end of his sentence, he was released and handed over to the Indian authorities at the Attari border, Punjab, and brought to Hyderabad to be reunited with his family members. Due to an ongoing pursuit by the Telangana government with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, the missing person was released and handed over to the Indian Authorities on 31.05.2021, who in turn he handed it over to P. Ravindra Prasad, Police Inspector, Madhapur Police Station in Attari, Punjab, ”said Cyberabad police commissioner.

