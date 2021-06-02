International
The ‘One Child’ policy was tyrannical in theory and brutally oppressive in practice – Reason.com
It is not surprising that the Chinese Communist Party, which this week was further released its legal limits on reproduction, still does not accept the “with one child” policy that Deng Xiaoping imposed four decades ago was a grave mistake, tyrannical in theory and brutally oppressive in practice. But the extent to which Western apologists have downplayed that ugly reality it’s startling and embarrassing
In 2009, Financial Postcolumnist Diane Francisstated that “a planetary law, such as China’s one-child policy, is the only way to reverse the catastrophic global birth.” Four years later, the BBC documentary David Attenborough joined Francis in praise China’s policy, though he regretted “the extent to which it has been implemented” and acknowledged that it “produced all sorts of personal tragedies”.
New York Timescolumnist Thomas Friedman, whoadmireswhat a “one-party autocracy” like China can achieve when it is “run by a reasonable group of people,” thinks a child’s policy is a good example. In his 2008 bookHot, flat and crowded, Friedman said restrictions on family size “probably saved China from a population catastrophe” and expressed hope that the Chinese government would show the same dictatorial enthusiasm in pursuit of “zero buildings”.
In a 2015 HuffPost essay “In Praise of China’s Child Policy,” Israeli environmentalist Alon Tal cited the hunger that killed about 45 million Chinese in the late 1950s and early 1960s as evidence that strict population control was necessary. He did not mention the calamities of Mao Zedong Big step forward, which caused those food shortages in a misguided attempt to modernize the Chinese economy by the fiat government.
The assumption that coercion was necessary to reduce China’s birth rate is contradicted by trends in other developing countries that have never adopted such a policy. As Cato Institute Senior Fellow Marian Tupy points out, “many other countries have experienced dramatic declines in fertility, which is highly related to income and education and does not require draconian government intervention.”
The “personal tragedies” complained about by Attenborough were not, as he thinks, an unfortunate side effect of an otherwise enlightened policy. They were necessary to carry out the dictates of the government, which the people apparently resisted.
Enforcement measures, which varied widely from time to place, included “family planning contracts”, maternity leave, gynecological supervision, fines that could go up to several years of income, confiscation of property, house demolition, beatings. , arbitrary detention, abduction of unauthorized children, denial of employment and government services, and forced abortions, sterilization, and IUD insertion. While not all of those methods were officially blessed by the central government, Brookings Institution researcher Wang Feng noted, national policy was “so extreme that it encouraged local officials to act inhumanely”.
In her 2019 documentary A Child Nation, Nanfu Wang returns to the agricultural village in Jiangxi province where he grew up and talks to an uncle and an aunt who sadly remember the baby girls who felt compelled to abandon. Wang’s grandfather says he had to convince local officials of sterilizing her mother after Wang was born.
A former family planning official tells Wang that “sometimes pregnant women tried to escape” from forced abortions, often performed in eight or nine months, and “we had to follow them.” One mom estimates she has performed 50,000 to 60,000 sterilizations and abortions.
“I pushed them alive and killed a lot,” says the midwife. “My hand shook while doing it.”
In 2011, despite the dire consequences of China’s reproductive controls, then Good President Joe Biden i tha students at the University of Sichuan that “your policy” is “a policy I fully understand” and “I do not guess second.” The problem, Biden said, was that this had led to an increasing ratio of retirees to workers, which “was not sustainable”.
The Chinese government now seems to agree with Biden. But the problematic demographic results of China’s experiment in mandatory “family planning”, which include a gender imbalance as well as an aging population, are not the worst thing that can be said about it.
Copyright 2021 by Creators Syndicate Inc.
