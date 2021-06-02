The Turkish lira reaches its lowest level as Erdogan says cuts are needed





ISTANBUL, June 2 (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan sent Turkey’s cheap currency to an all-time low on Wednesday after he called for lower interest rates in the next two months and said he had spoken to the governor of new central banks for this. The lira – by far the worst performer in emerging markets this year largely due to perceived political interference in politics – fell by about 4% in early early trading to 8.88 against the dollar before retreating. “I’m behind the same claim on this issue – I even spoke to the central bank governor today – we certainly need to cut interest rates,” Erdogan said in a televised interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber late Tuesday. For that, we need to see July, August for interest rates to start falling, he said, adding that lowering interest rates will relieve the investment burden. Erdogan’s frequent calls for lower borrowing costs, and his immediate departure of three central bank chiefs in less than two years has undermined Turkey’s monetary credibility, leaving it more vulnerable to high inflation and the financial crisis . The currency was at 8.63 against the dollar at 0527 GMT. It has lost 16% since mid-March when Erdogan, a self-described enemy of interest rates, ousted a hawked and respected central bank chief and installed a narrow-minded policy critic. New bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu has since kept the policy rate steady at 19% although analysts expect a decline in the third quarter. Inflation has risen above 17% and currency devaluation increases price pressure through large Turkish imports. Central bank executives are set to hold calls with investors later Wednesday to discuss economic policies and prospects. This late-night intervention by Erdogan talking about rate cuts is definitely beneficial for Kavcioglu who goes to his investor calls, said a foreign investor. The currency was hit again last week by concerns over global inflation and an early election in Turkey. Turkey, which relies on foreign exchange earnings from tourism to support its current account deficit, risks another lost season this year as some countries imposed travel restrictions due to the high number of COVID-19 cases. . The prospect of lower central bank interest rates is unfortunately causing the Turkish Lira to fall sharply, Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, said on Twitter. This decline in the lira means tighter financial conditions and weaker growth. Edited by Jonathan Spicer

