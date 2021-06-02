International
Mark McGowan criticizes Prime Minister Scott Morrison
Western Australian Prime Minister Mark McGowan has once again slammed the federal government for failing to lift the hotel quarantine in favor of using commonwealth facilities.
The slide to Prime Minister Scott Morrison came as 134 passengers arrived in Perth on a repatriation flight from India on Wednesday morning.
The once stranded Australians, who tested negative for Covid-19 before boarding a flight to New Delhi, have now been transported to the Westin Hotel in Perth CBD where they will be quarantined for two weeks.
“Hotel Westin is prepared for it and has had appropriate security and other transport measures with proper health measures put in place (on site),” Mr. McGowan told reporters Wednesday.
But the prime minister did not restrain himself when asked about the hotel quarantine system, after it was revealed on Tuesday that a man who arrived in Perth from Colombia, via the United States, had infected a fellow traveler in the Pan Pacific.
“It simply shows that the hotel quarantine was not built for these purposes,” Mr McGowan said.
“This is something we are doing our best, the maximum to face, but there is always a risk.
“If the commune does not want to go and build something in (regional countries of) Exmouth or Busselton near a major international airport, if they do not want to open Christmas Island for international arrivals, there are no easy alternatives.
“The best solution is definitely the commune that uses a remote place for these purposes, near an international airport. But so far they have resolutely refused to do so. ”
Mr McGowan said the commune had not shown “appetite” to see the facilities built on purpose.
“It would definitely make sense to place a facility next to an airport with international capacity,” he said.
“We have one in Exmouth, we have one in Busselton, it’s definitely Christmas Island, there’s Pearce Air Base – there are those kinds of places that are outside the city of Perth, very populated and inland, but the Commonwealth shows no appetite.
“Obviously they do not want to do it because it is a danger to them and if they can remove it from the states with what is a good solution but an imperfect solution, that is what they will do.”
Asked if he would look at alternative options without the Commonwealth contribution, Mr McGowan said it was not their preferred scenario.
“It’s not our preferred option to do something like that and decide – it could take a year,” he said.
The Prime Minister said that the best solution was to vaccinate everyone as soon as possible.
Mr McGowan also revealed that the Allegra chemical tanker had sailed from the Kwinana Bulk Jetty after a Covid-19 scare involving a crew member who was thought to have the virus, only for further evidence to reveal it was a historic case.
“The person may have been what is called a spill,” the prime minister said.
“This potential danger to the country was alleviated.”
