As COVID-19 cases rise, Taiwan unveils mass vaccination plan





A person wearing a protective suit walks down a street following the recent rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2021. REUTERS / Ann Wang

Taiwan reported an increase in internal coronavirus infections on Wednesday after six days of decline and revealed the details of a mass vaccination plan that aims to eventually cover 1.7 million people a week. After months of relative security, Taiwan is battling an increase in infections in the community, placing curbs at rallies and ordering entertainment venues to be closed, while urging people to stay home as long as possible. Announcing 549 new infections, including 177 increased in recent days in reflecting delays in reporting positive tests, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the trend was steady, though not falling. Cases have risen rapidly in the past 24 hours in the capital, Taipei, and a neighboring city, where infections are highly concentrated, he added. “It seems like it is not falling and sometimes it is still rising,” Chen said. “As much as possible, do not go out and wear a mask.” Wednesday’s infections rose from Tuesday’s 327 cases per household. The economy ministry imposed restrictions on the number of visitors to wet markets, amid concerns that grocery stores could become virus hotspots. Taiwan has vaccinated only about 3% of its 23.5 million people, but has millions of shots in order and has begun preparing for a mass vaccination program. Chen said he did not know what further vaccines could arrive before the end of the month, but warned that a global shortage of supply could be a concern. Authorities eventually plan to be able to vaccinate up to 1.7 million people a week and are working to build a simple multi-vaccination reservation system, said Chuang Jen-hsiang, a Taiwanese Centers for Disease Control official. So far, Taiwan has received only Moderna Inc. (MRNA.O) and AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) vaccines. It has blamed China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, for blocking a deal on BioNTech SE doses (22UAy.DE). Beijing denies the allegations. Taiwan has reported 9,389 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, including 149 deaths. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

