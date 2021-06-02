Covid: The UK will reach the key moment of the vaccine after zero deaths





Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images The first shipment of Russian vaccine arrived as part of a secret deal in March Image title: First shipment of Russian vaccine arrives as part of secret deal in March Slovakia will start using the Russ Sputnik V vaccine from next Monday despite the drug not yet receiving approval from the EU medicine agency, EMA. It will initially be given to 18-60 year olds. Hungary has already used the Russian vaccine, but in Slovakia it has been at the center of a political crisis. A secret Slovak deal with Russia to receive 200,000 doses eventually led to the resignation of Prime Minister Igor Matovic. The Russians football authorities are crying foul because Denmark is banning Russian fans from taking part in a group stage match of the European Championship in Copenhagen later this month. Russia is classified as a forbidden place for tourists due to its level of infections Covid and Uefa 2020 is seen as a tourist event. Some good news for Spanish nightlife: Public health officials say discos and clubs should be allowed to reopen in areas with low infection rates such as Balearic Islands, for the first time since August last year. Spanish media say there will be restrictions indoors, such as 50% capacity and six people per table. What is not clear is whether dancing will be allowed. Percentage of Dutch people with Covid antibodies in their blood rose last month from 32% to 54%, according to a blood bank survey of 2,000 people. This increase is mainly in vaccination levels over the age of 50 years. Children aged 12-15 can now apply for vaccinations in two of the Austria

states, Upper and Lower Austria. The Pfizer-Biontech vaccine was approved for over 12 years last week by the EMA. German incidence levels have been declining for weeks across the country, but in some states the numbers have started to rise again. In half of Germany, the seven-day level is below 35 cases per 100,000 people, but in the state of Hesse, which includes Frankfurt, it is slightly at 46.1. The overall incidence rate across Germany is 36.8.







