



Shocking video shows the moment when a teenager is stabbed in the middle of the day in front of terrified spectators in Hyde Park, London. The clip, which was widely shared on social media, shows the victim being chased by a group of men, with at least two long guns that look like swords and have a long leg. He falls to the floor, and is punched and kicked to the ground in the attack, which was captured on camera phone footage. People are seen fleeing in panic as knives explode. After the violent violence, the attackers fled, leaving the victim – believed to be 17 years old – lying on the ground with severe injuries.





Police are investigating and say the husband’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening. No arrests have been made in connection with the attack, which occurred around 9 p.m. Central London Park was busy at the time, with large crowds enjoying a warm summer evening as temperatures finally began to rise. After the disturbing attack, a panicked witness can be heard shouting, “Quick. First aid, everything. Quick.”





Concerned observers quickly gathered around the wounded as his assailants fled and emergency services were called. Police and paramedics went down to the scene and a cordon was set up around the scene of the attack. In a statement Met said the victim had been taken to hospital. It read: “Officers and the Ambulance Service in London attended.





“They found a man, believed to be 17 years old, suffering from knife injuries. “He was taken to hospital for treatment; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. “At this early stage, there have been no arrests and investigations are ongoing.” Witnesses were asked to contact the Met Police. Anyone with information is required to call the police at 101 citing reference Cad 7861 / 01Jun







