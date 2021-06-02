Drilon says drug war records are public record, “no national security implications”

MANILA, Philippines Duterte administration records Brutal drug warfare has no national security implications, said Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, pointing to the public’s right to know the truth.

To claim that it includes national security is unfounded. From any stretch of the imagination, I could not imagine how a poorer Filipino, who was killed in an anti-narcotics operation, would have planned to overthrow the government? Drilon said in a statement.

How could people like Kian delos Santos and many young victims of the anti-drug campaign have threatened our national security? he added.

A former justice secretary, Drilon, said the Supreme Court had previously ruled that drug war records obviously do not include state secrets that affect national security.

He noted that in two cases against the Philippine National Police (PNP) in 2018, the Supreme Court denied the attorney general’s defense that drug war records could implicate national security in an effort to stop data sharing of the police.

Further, he said that during his period as chief justice, he has never seen police records that have national security implications.

What we want to find out is what, where, when and under what circumstances these thousands of people were killed. Police records will only reveal that information, he added.

The minority leaders’ statement comes after President Rodrigo Duterte said the government could not give rights groups full access to drug war records because of national security issues.

But Drilon said that in accordance with the Supreme Court ruling, the drug war records do not include rebellion, occupation, terrorism, espionage, violation of our sovereignty or sovereign rights by foreign powers, or any military, diplomatic or state secret which includes national security.

This is, plain and simple, a police sweep. This is a public record and people have a right to know the truth, the senator said.

The PNP, Drilon added, must follow the rule of law.

Th e PNP is walking a fine line between following the order of the high courts or keeping records under completion. But they must respect the court ruling, he said. Wala naman po tayong tinatago, hindi po ba?

Duterte made his clarification on the war on drug records after the Human Rights Commission (CHR) praised the Philippine National Police (PNP) and its new chief, General Guillermo Eleazar, for opening some of its war crimes records. drugs for consideration.

Eleazar allowed the Department of Justice (DOJ) to take a look at 61 drug war cases as part of its investigation into administrations’ bloody campaigns against illegal drugs.

President Harry Roque’s spokesman, meanwhile, said what Duterte was referring to had nothing to do with the DOJs’ access to police records, but with sensitive information about the ongoing police investigations, which are part of of the traditional exclusion for the right to information.

