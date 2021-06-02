Congressional CMs question the exclusion of finance ministers from the GST panel





The Prime Ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh governed by Congress on Tuesday questioned the decision of the Union governments not to include the finance ministers of the states in the Group of Ministers formed to consider the issue of Goods and Services tax exemption for coronavirus relief material . Rajasthan Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed the expulsion was intentional. In a series of decisions taken on May 28, the Goods and Services Tax Council formed a Group of Ministers to review the abolition of taxes on essential items such as vaccines, medicines, pulse oximeters, test kits, hand cleaners, therapy equipment. of oxygen and fans, among others. Meghalaya Prime Minister Conrad K Sangma is the caller to the eight-member committee formed by the Center. Others members of the group include ministers from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. Holding out members of Congress is more unfortunate and hits the roots of cooperative federalism, Gehlot wrote on Twitter. It is worth mentioning that out of the states of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu who had taken a position contrary to that of the proposed agenda, none has been included in the Government of Macedonia. He urged eight GoM members to reflect on the expulsion of congressional finance ministers before continuing with their discussions. Members will have to submit their recommendations to the GST Council on or before June 8th. We also urge GoM members to consider the views expressed by Rajasthan and the other states mentioned, where we had requested a Zero Tax Rate on Covid-related supplies in the public interest, Gehlot added. The Union Government has set up a QM following the GST Council Meeting of 28 May 2021. A deliberate attempt has been made to keep the main Opposition party, Congress, which has three members on the GST Council outside GoM. pic.twitter.com/74V3VRXyxX – Ashok Gehlot (@ ashokgehlot51) June 1, 2021 Prime Minister Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel said the non-inclusion of a minister from Congress-governed states in the panel was against the spirit of cooperative federalism, the PTI reported. Congress has consistently demanded the exclusion of GST for vaccines, medicines and other equipment to effectively fight the Covid-19 pandemic at all levels, the prime minister told reporters in Raipur. Calling the decision of the Centers unfortunate, Baghel added that the ministers of the states governed by the Congress had proposed to keep the tax rate for Covid relief material at 0.1%, instead of 5%, or demanded a total exclusion at the meeting. last week.







