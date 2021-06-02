International
Salisbury Council opposes international quarantine plan for student coronavirus at Parafield Airport
A South Australian government plan to quarantine international students returning to Parafield Airport will be opposed by the local council over concerns about the coronavirus escaping the facility.
Main points:
- SA government wants to house quarantined international students at Parafield Airport
- The local council is against the plan
- The government says the proposal will not delay Australians returning home
The council is also concerned about the lack of consultation on the plan and its potential impact on the area’s reputation, on the northern outskirts of Adelaide.
The November Parafield Cluster, which saw the state closed for three days, was named after the neighboring residential suburb.
The state government announced on Sunday that up to 160 international students will simultaneously be quarantined in accommodation originally built for flight schools at the airport, which was Australia busiest from flight movements in 2020.
Salisbury City Council voted unanimously last night to oppose the plan.
A motion filed by Deputy Mayor Chad Buchanan said the council would “publicly state its opposition and disappointment that it had no public consultation on the proposal”.
He will write to all state MPs urging them to “put the health and well-being of the citizens and businesses of the north-eastern suburbs and the City of Salisbury first” and “ensure that the stricter measures will apply to avoid any health violations from the proposed facility “.
Cr Buchanan said area residents were concerned the facility would be too close to homes.
Salisbury is one of Adelaide’s most multicultural areas.
The motion also calls on the state government to focus on the return of Australian citizens and permanent residents rather than international students.
Cr Buchanan, a member of the Labor Party, said he was also concerned about a “stigma” joining the area.
“The whole state knew about Parafield because of the Parafield group and now the same area and location is being proposed to have the Parafield quarantine structure,” he said.
South Australian Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said the quarantine site at Parafield Airport would be reserved for international students because of the way it was set up.
Professor Spurrier said the students had been taught to lodge “in unit style” while international arrivals were not.
“The way the units are set up is that there is a kitchenette and then there is a number of bedrooms and it ‘s all in a detached unit, and so you can not expect an international arrival to share a structure with people they do not know. “because there would be a risk of catching COVID and I also think it would be considered unacceptable,” she said.
The state government says students will not cross the line in front of stranded Australians.
The plan still needs federal approval.
Australian Medical Association National Vice President Chris Moy said the structure would need “substantial funding and resources”.
“There will certainly be a trial aspect of this model and of course we do not want any slippage, but the risk is less because we are using excellent outdoor space and excellent open air in our favor,” Dr Moy said. .
The opposition says the state government should focus on improving the media-hotel system, which has been blamed for transmitting the coronavirus that led to a new outbreak in Victoria.
He wants quarantine facilities to be built outside Adelaide CBD for the return of Australians, similar to Howard Springs in the Northern Territory.
