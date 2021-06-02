Ethiopia’s human rights chief as war breaks out in Tigray: we are accused by all ethnic groups | Human rights

There was a time when a report by the Ethiopian human rights commission was an unwavering issue, his findings providing window dressing for donors and legal coverage by the government.

Between 2013 and 2017 the commission systematically uncovered human rights violations through compromised methodologies, dismissing credible claims, according to a 2019 Amnesty International STUDY who accused him of brazen prejudice against the victims.

But no more. In May, the commission published the latest in a series of significant investigations into human rights abuses in various parts of the country, focusing on conditions of detention at police stations across Oromia, Ethiopia’s largest region, and the home of its Nobel Prize-winning prime minister, Abiy Ahmed.

Officials responded with two press conferences at which they denounced the commission for what they called biased and unbalanced statements, and threatened to disrupt its work in the future.

It was the last salvo to the new head of commissions, Daniel Bekele, who returned to Ethiopia in 2019 from New York, where he had worked for Amnesty and later headed the African Division of Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Over the past two years Daniel has strengthened the commissions’ investigative capacity, increased his legal autonomy, and helped turn it into something closer to a proper observer.

It has gained the support of international donors and albeit significantly arguably joined the UN high human rights body for a joint investigation into alleged atrocities and crimes against humanity in the war-torn Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The commission is increasingly being perceived as a truly independent national human rights institution, Daniel said in an interview with the Guardian.

He shows a number of achievements since he took the reins. Formally, at least, the body has more independence from the ruling party in the way commissioners are elected, as well as in the hiring and firing of staff. Previously, almost all commissioners were members of the ruling parties, but this is no longer the case. Daniel says the first practical autonomy, for example, in freedom commissions to make announced visits to prison has been improved, helping to provide more access to political prisoners for lawyers and relatives last year.

Operational space for the commission to start its work in a fairly independent way [has grown] in the sense that even with the limited capacity we have been able to build over the past year we have been able to conduct independent investigations and documentation and reporting, some of which are very critical of government offices or security officers, he said. .

Perhaps most importantly, the commission issued one declaration on February 26, who supported findings from Amnesty over a massacre of civilians in the Tigrayan town of Axum, which occurred shortly after the war between the Abiys government and the ruling party of the regions, the Tigrayan Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF), began in November. The statement confirmed the presence of Eritrean allied troops in Tigray, then still officially denied by the Ethiopian authorities, and blamed them for the killings in the city.

The full report published in Mars provoked protests among supporters of the Ethiopian and Eritrean governments, who had long rejected any criticism of the conduct of their forces in Tigray. On May 10, a declaration from the attorney general’s office disputed the commission’s findings claiming that those killed in Axum were in fact TPLF fighters on irregular fatigue. (A subsequent statements admitted that at least 40 of those killed were indeed civilians.)

There are a good number of officials who have responded positively to our recommendations, but unfortunately some officials have been very negligent, said the commissioner. Always it is always very difficult when working in a very politically polarized environment: you can not avoid the perception that you are paying attention to one situation rather than another. We are accused by all different ethnic groups.

Particularly damaging has been the growing perception among Tigrayans, about 6% of Ethiopia’s population, that the commission is partial to the federal government and hostile to the TPLF. Comments from the commissioner since the beginning of the war significantly minimized his humanitarian impact, but the perception is also due to his personal background: in 2005 Daniel was arrested and imprisoned for more than two years after he denounced the election as rigged. At the time the TPLF led the federal government as part of a multi-ethnic repressive coalition called the Democratic Revolutionary Front of the Ethiopian Peoples.

Critics claim that this has tarnished his perspective on the war in Tigray, an accusation he denies: I personally know that nothing in my experience would affect my independence if something, it makes me more committed to the job of human rights and gives me a better overview of the nature and challenges of human rights in Ethiopia.

An identity card found in a mass grave of victims allegedly killed in the Mai Kadra massacre in Tigray on November 9, 2020. Photos: Eduardo Soteras / AFP / Getty

However one report claiming that at least 600 civilians mainly Amhara were killed in the town of Mai Kadra by a TPLF-linked militia in November continues to seek the commission. Critics note that the report came out within days and was captured by the Ethiopian government relying almost exclusively on the testimony of Amhara witnesses in a place where both Amhara and Tigris people lived. Tiger refugees fleeing to camps in Sudan told reporters and aides to attacks on Tigrayans at the same time.

Daniel had expressed skepticism about such accounts, suggesting that some of the refugees may have been perpetrators of the massacre and advising beware of some of the narratives that emerge. But after committee interviews with the Tigrayans, he admits the report could come out [as] one-sided.

It is true that there were also retaliatory attacks, but at the time we did not have enough information to document and report on this, he said. The problem in a polarized political environment is that different political actors tend to choose which of your reports they want to use to advance their political message.

For now, however, such concerns are secondary. The joint UN investigation involving the Mai Kadra events will, among other things, be a litmus test for the independence of the commissions as well as the commitment of the Ethiopian governments to full responsibility. But the challenges are staggering: many Tigers in Ethiopia and abroad have completely rejected participation of commissions.

The Ethiopian government has repeatedly failed to hold perpetrators of abuses and violent crimes across the country accountable, Laetitia Bader, Horn of Africa director for HRW, said. In Tigray, given ample evidence of atrocities by warring parties, the complexity of the crimes to be investigated, and the importance of ensuring that investigations and their results are seen as credible, an impartial international investigation is essential.

On the contrary, the commissioner is determined that local participation will assist in the investigation and help gain the consent of an international investigation at a time of growing hostility in Ethiopia towards what is seen as foreign intervention.

“I understand people who do not trust state institutions in Ethiopia because state institutions in Ethiopia have a history of not being independent or impartial,” Daniel said. But on the other hand we have started a process of trying to build independent institutions and I believe the Ethiopian human rights commission is one of them.

The right that an Ethiopian human rights violation should be addressed by an Ethiopian human rights institution, in partnership with our friends and partners.