Explained: While Dominican Supreme Court hears Choksis extradition case, India faces legal issues in bringing home fugitive | Latest India News





The Dominican Supreme Court is set to hear on Wednesday the extradition case of fugitive diamond Mehul Choksi. The jeweler mysteriously disappeared from Antigua and Barbuda, of which he is a citizen, and was arrested by Dominica last week on charges of illegally entering the island. Choksi’s lawyer claimed he did not escape from Antigua, but was ‘kidnapped’ from the islands and blocked by honey by a woman. Choksi faces multiple allegations of embezzlement of funds from the National Bank of Punjab (BNB) in India up to 13,500 crore. He had acquired Antigua citizenship under its Citizenship from the Investment Program (CIP) in November 2017, weeks before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigations into the PNB fraud began. After his arrest, India, which has no extradition agreement with Dominica, sent a team of eight officials to the Caribbean country in a bid to bring him back to the country. The Dominican SC stayed the businessman’s move abroad based on the appeal of his lawyers and scheduled the hearing for Wednesday. A team of four experienced lawyers from London representing Choksi in court to prevent his eviction in court claimed the businessman was trapped in honey by a woman he had known for six months and had been abducted from her home. where she had called him for a meeting, from a group of men and taken on a yacht to Dominica. The legal team also claims that Choksi is no longer an Indian citizen and has submitted his Indian passport. An official familiar with the developments told HT that Choksis Indian citizenship had not yet been revoked, even after he won Antigua and this could help the cause of India as it seeks his expulsion from Dominica. India has not yet issued a passport delivery certificate to Choksi. However, India does not allow dual citizenship. Under Section 9 of the Indian Citizenship Act, 1955, after Choksi was granted Antigua citizenship, he ceased to be an Indian citizen. Any citizen of India who by naturalization, registration, otherwise voluntarily acquires, or has had at any time between 26 January 1950 and the commencement of this Act, has voluntarily acquired the citizenship of another country, by obtaining such or, as the case may be , such a start, cease to be a citizen of India, says Section 9. However, Interpol has issued a Red Notice against Choksi for financial crimes committed in India, and this could help the India case. For this to work, India will have to convince the Dominican court that he is a fugitive and the country has a strong legal case against him. “According to the Interpol Red Corner, Dominica could deport Mehul Choksi at any time as he has no legal rights there. But if the Dominican court finds that Choksi was abducted and forcibly sent to Dominica, he would be deported to “Antigua as his country of origin,” former CBI Director AP Singh told the ANI news agency.

