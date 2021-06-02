Inside Sheikh Jarrah, the Palestinian neighborhood is the key to the Gaza ceasefire





In the streets of Sheikh Jarrah, a Palestinian neighborhood in East Jerusalem, a stench remains in the air: weak water. The liquid, which smells like a cocktail of rotten bodies and raw sewage, is a non-toxic crowd control weapon sprayed on East Jerusalem by Israeli police as they crack down on protests against the expulsion of Palestine from their homes. The deportation process was a major factor in the wave of violence that spread across Israel and the West Bank in May, while Hamas in Gaza cited it as part of their reason for firing rockets at the Jewish state. Sympathetic protests have also erupted around the world, turning Sheikh Jarrah into an international symbol of Palestinian resistance. Since May 21, a difficult ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has lasted – but if tensions in neighborhoods such as Sheikh Jarrah continue, there is a fear of renewed violence. And as a cross-party coalition prepares to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power this week, Palestinian leaders doubt the change in leadership will have any impact on ousting plans. At least six Palestinian families face deportation in the coming weeks, in what Israel has sought to downplay as a private real estate dispute where residents are accused of illegal construction and refusing to pay rent. But the Palestinians say the deportation process was set up to relocate Jewish settlers to the neighborhood and expand the Israeli presence in East Jerusalem, a disputed territory that the Palestinians claim as their capital. “No one can tolerate the wind [of skunk water] “, said 22-year-old Alissar Abu Hasna, whose immediate family has lived in their home in Sheikh Jarrah since 1956.” “We had to throw away some of our clothes because the smell would not leave the fabric.” Even so, Ms. Abu Hasna added, her family will continue to protest against the eviction process and stay in their home “until the last breath.

