The mountain is suspended by the African Union, threatened with sanctions | News from Mali





AU calls on the army to urgently and unconditionally return to the barracks and refrain from further interference in the Malis political process.

Malis’s membership in the African Union was suspended with immediate effect and the poor country threatened sanctions after a second military coup in nine months. The AU decides to immediately suspend the Republic of Mali from participating in all activities of the African Union, its organs and institutions, until the normal constitutional order is restored in the country, the Peace and Security Council body said in a statement late Tuesday. The AU called on the army to return urgently and unconditionally to the barracks and to refrain from further interference in the political process in Mali. He warned that if the military does not hand over power to transitional civilian leaders, the Council will not hesitate to impose targeted sanctions and other punitive measures. Condemning the coup in the strongest possible terms, he added that he was deeply concerned about the developing situation in Mali and its negative impact on the gains made so far in the transition process in the country. The move follows a similar suspension Sunday by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The coup sparked deep concerns about stability in the volatile Sahel region and warnings of economic sanctions from the entire international community. Colonel Assimi Goita was at the ECOWAS crisis summit in Ghana on Sunday to argue the issue of armies but has now returned to Mali. Last August, Goita led army officers who overthrew President-elect Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, following mass protests over perceptions of corruption and a bloody uprising. Upon taking over, the military agreed to appoint civilians as interim president and prime minister under pressure from ECOWAS financial and trade sanctions. The promise of elections But in a move that provoked a diplomatic riot, soldiers last week arrested caretaker President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, releasing them Thursday as they said they had resigned. Malis’s constitutional court concluded Goitas’s rise to full power on Friday by appointing him interim president. With the military returning to its previous commitment to civilian political leaders, doubts have been raised about other promises, including the promise to hold elections in early 2022. The military said this week it would continue to meet that deadline, but added that it could change. The United States and former Malian colonial master France had both threatened sanctions in response to the second coup. But ECOWAS, at a crisis summit in Ghana on Sunday, refrained from reinstating sanctions an action it had adopted after the first coup. The 15-nation bloc led Mali to civilian rule under a previously agreed calendar. The bloc suspended Mali from ECOWAS until February 2022, when they are supposed to be handed over to a democratically elected government, Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said after the meeting. The mountain is among the poorest countries in the world, and previous ECOWAS sanctions hit hard. It is also battling an armed insurgency that first appeared in the north of the country in 2012 and has since spread to Burkina Faso and Niger, leaving parts of the nation-wide nation of 19 million people out of control. government.







