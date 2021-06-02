Why the issue of black life has thrown its weight behind Palestinian solidarity





Two weeks ago, Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters marched through central London in a series of demonstrations against racial inequality and injustice. Holding banners, banners and flags displaying the now-familiar symbols of the movement, activists gathered by Victoria Embankment before marching to Hyde Park, where a stage was set up for speeches, The standard of the evening reports. However, unlike the protests immediately after the assassination of George Floyds last year, this latest protest also saw demonstrators emitting green and red smoke as well as people immersed in the Palestinian flag. Organized by the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (KDP), the demonstration was the latest in a series of protests in which BLM has linked the alliance to the Palestinian cause a link made not only in London but also in protests across major Western cities. Allies in arms Black Lives Matter stands in solidarity with the Palestinians, the group wrote Tweet two weeks ago, as the latest round of violence between Israel and Palestinian militants took place across Gaza and in a host of Israeli cities. We are a movement committed to ending colonial colonialism in all its forms and will continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation (always. And always will be). The BLM protests in London featured cheers that we are all Palestinians while recently reports that among the many Palestinian flags and hand-drawn banners flying at a recent anti-Israel demonstration in New York one stood out. The banner we have not been able to breathe since 1948, the newspaper says, combining the slogan of the BLM movement with a reference to the year Israel was founded, a date known to Palestinians as Nakba means disaster. BLM’s endorsement of the Palestinian cause has seen growing anti-state demonstrations than ever before in the United States, the paper added, adding that traditional support for Palestine has been an unpopular and marginal issue in a country that is steadfast in his support for Israel. Writing in Conversation, Micaela Sahhar, a lecturer in the history of ideas at the University of Melbourne, notes that BLM principles are amplifying Palestinian battles and making them more visible and understandable to a global audience.

As the BLM movement is forcing an account with systemic racism, it continues, new attention is being paid to the origins of the Palestinian battle, namely colonial colonialism, asymmetric power relations, and racial discrimination. Just as BLM has gained growing public support across the African-American community over the past year, it adds, a wider alliance of prominent voices is gathering behind the Palestinian cause, as well. Common cause The appearance of BLM in the US has seen a vocal group of members of the Democratic left wing, some of whom cut their teeth at BLM, offer open support for the Palestinian cause, reports The Times. Cori Bush, a Democratic congresswoman who was previously a BLM organizer, compared her clashes with police to those faced by Palestinians. Washington Post reports, Tweets: Our government should stop funding the apartheid status quo. Bush’s intervention came after Rashida Tlaib, another Democratic left-wing congresswoman and the first woman of Palestinian descent to sit in the House of Representatives, confronted Joe Biden in Michigan over his support for Israel amid violence in Gaza. New York Times adds. Some fundamentalist BLM activists have called their struggle an American intifada, with organizer Russell Rickford writing further Vox that [there] it can undoubtedly be that the BLM has pushed to the center of black political consciousness the issues of human rights and state violence and the principles of popular revolt that are genetic to the Palestinian war. That a critical mass of young people were willing to openly support Palestinian freedom, a cause that many progressive activists once saw as the Third Railway reflects the extent to which public discourse on the issue has shifted, he added. Much of the affinity felt between the BLM demonstrators and the Palestinian cause stems from their common opposition to colonial colonialism, a form of colonialism in which the original population of an area has been replaced by a new colonial society. University of Melbourne Sahhar. We understand that the liberation of blacks in the US is linked to the liberation of blacks around the world and linked to the liberation of oppressed people around the world, Melina Abdullah, co-founder of the Los Angeles chapter of BLM, told Washington Post. Being in solidarity with the Palestinian people is something that has been part of our work as BLM for almost as long as we have been an organization. Old insurances About 30 years ago, while serving as a senator, Biden described himself as Israel’s best Catholic friend. But the emergence of the BLM as a powerful political force is putting pressure on the Democratic Party to adopt a dramatically different approach to the old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, says the Washington Post. It would be wrong to believe that America has approved of the Palestinian issue, reports The Times. But while Israel’s defense and security remains essential to U.S. policy in the Middle East there has been a marked change of tone both diplomatically and on the streets. Not everyone is impressed by that shift, with Mark Mellman, president of the Democratic Majority for Israel, telling the Washington Post that most people agree that there is a completely different dynamic at work between a terrorist organization firing 3,500 missiles at your country on the one hand, and the racial dynamics that take place in American cities. However, as Sahhar notes, there is a greater willingness for some to be more vocal on issues related to the Palestinian cause, a choice that parallels the ethical questions raised by the BLM.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos