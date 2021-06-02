International
London: Man slaughtered by machete gang in Hyde Park sending fugitive witnesses to their lives
This is the moment in which a gang breaking long legs chases a man in Hyde Park in front of terrified witnesses.
Members of the public can be seen running to cover themselves as the group pursues what appears to be a single victim, wearing a black tracksuit.
Another clip shows the man slipping on the ground in London park, giving a gang a chance to punch and hit him in the head.
A video widely shared on social media shows a woman shouting: He was stabbed! There is a knife, there is a knife! Oh my God, oh ***, oh my God!
In another, a male voice in the crowd can be heard using the street slang for the knife, saying: He upset him! Oh s *** he upset her!
After the attack took place around 9pm last night, witnesses described the weapons they saw as swords and machetes.
It is not yet known what the confrontation was about and investigators are now trying to identify and track down the attackers.
A Scotland Yard spokesman said that after police and paramedics were called in at 9pm they found a man suffering from stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
A cordon remained in place overnight as forensic investigators searched the scenes for clues and uniformed officers interviewed witnesses.
Metropolitan Police said there will be a larger presence of officers in the park this morning. No arrests have been made yet.
It follows a series of violent attacks in the capital over the weekend, with two people killed on Saturday.
On Saturday afternoon florist Tony Eastlake, 55, known as the flower man in Islington was stabbed to death in broad daylight. Yesterday a 21-year-old was arrested for his death.
An 18-year-old was stabbed to death shortly before 6 a.m. Monday following reports of a mass brawl on tennis courts in Edgware, north London.
On Sunday, Kaiser, a Met Police dog, was repeatedly stabbed in the face with a kitchen knife as he tried to treat a suspect.
Despite being attacked, the animal managed to keep the man submissive as long as it allowed the officers to capture him.
Luckily, the blows to Kaisers’s head hit the bone, narrowly avoiding serious injuries.
The vet sewed the German Shepherd and held him overnight. He is expected to fully recover.
Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at weweews.metro.co.uk.
For more stories like this,check out our news site.
Get your latest news you need to know, good stories, analysis and more
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]