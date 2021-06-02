London: Man slaughtered by machete gang in Hyde Park sending fugitive witnesses to their lives

To watch this video, please enable JavaScript and consider updating to a web browser

supports HTML5 video

This is the moment in which a gang breaking long legs chases a man in Hyde Park in front of terrified witnesses.

Members of the public can be seen running to cover themselves as the group pursues what appears to be a single victim, wearing a black tracksuit.

Another clip shows the man slipping on the ground in London park, giving a gang a chance to punch and hit him in the head.

A video widely shared on social media shows a woman shouting: He was stabbed! There is a knife, there is a knife! Oh my God, oh ***, oh my God!

In another, a male voice in the crowd can be heard using the street slang for the knife, saying: He upset him! Oh s *** he upset her!

After the attack took place around 9pm last night, witnesses described the weapons they saw as swords and machetes.

To watch this video, please enable JavaScript and consider updating to a web browser

supports HTML5 video

Observers shouted in horror as the knife gang pursued their target



No arrests have been made since yesterday’s attack, which brought the victim to hospital

It is not yet known what the confrontation was about and investigators are now trying to identify and track down the attackers.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said that after police and paramedics were called in at 9pm they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A cordon remained in place overnight as forensic investigators searched the scenes for clues and uniformed officers interviewed witnesses.

Metropolitan Police said there will be a larger presence of officers in the park this morning. No arrests have been made yet.



The video footage shows the moment when the victim slipped to the ground



The target was rushed to hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

It follows a series of violent attacks in the capital over the weekend, with two people killed on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon florist Tony Eastlake, 55, known as the flower man in Islington was stabbed to death in broad daylight. Yesterday a 21-year-old was arrested for his death.

An 18-year-old was stabbed to death shortly before 6 a.m. Monday following reports of a mass brawl on tennis courts in Edgware, north London.

On Sunday, Kaiser, a Met Police dog, was repeatedly stabbed in the face with a kitchen knife as he tried to treat a suspect.

Despite being attacked, the animal managed to keep the man submissive as long as it allowed the officers to capture him.

Luckily, the blows to Kaisers’s head hit the bone, narrowly avoiding serious injuries.

The vet sewed the German Shepherd and held him overnight. He is expected to fully recover.

Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at weweews.metro.co.uk.

For more stories like this,check out our news site.