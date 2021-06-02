Russian space viewers prepare for arrival of new space station lab module





The two cosmonauts flew out of the International Space Station early Wednesday to complete preparations for the two-decade-old air break-off and splitting of the Piri anchor next month, paving the way for the long-planned arrival of a new lab module. Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov, opened the key to the Poisk module at 1:53 a.m. EDT to officially launch the 238 space walk dedicated to the assembly and maintenance of the station, the sixth excursion so far this year and the first for both cosmonauts. For identification, Novitskiy, the EV-1 call sign, is wearing an Orlan space suit with red stripes and is using the No. 1 helmet camera. 20 while Dubrov, EV-2, is wearing a suit with blue stripes and is using the camera 22. Cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy, dressed in a red striped space suit, and crew mate Pyotr Dubrov, dressed in a blue suit, work to replace a failed component in the Russian Zarya module before pushing forward with preparations for the detachment of the Pier anchor next month to make room for a new lab module. TV NASA

Wednesday’s space walk goals are to remove and remove a failed flow control regulator in the Zarya module and install a replacement; to reposition a prolonged boom now associated with Pierce; to disconnect the connecting antenna cables from the Pierce; and to install two packages. Launched in 2001, the Pier was attached to the Earth-headed port of the Russian module Zvezda. It has served as an air hub for dozens of Russian space alleys and provided a docking port for both unmanned progress ships and crew crew ships. After today’s space walk, and some extra tasks inside the station, the disabled Pierce will be ready for removal after 20 years of service. The airspace and anchorage compartment, at the center of this photo file, will be removed from a progress cargo ship attached next month to make room for the Nauka lab module. NASA

If all goes well, the Russian multipurpose laboratory module – Nauka – will launch from Cosmodrome Baikonur in Kazakhstan around mid-July. Two days after departure, a Progress cargo ship anchored in Pierce will be towed by Zvezda, taking with it the old mooring room. Both spacecraft will burn safely at a targeted entrance over the Pacific Ocean. The 20-ton Nauka module will fly by itself at an anchorage in Zvezda instead of Pierce about a week after launch. The module will provide a comprehensive addition to the Russian segment of the station, including another anchor port, a robotic arm provided by the European Space Agency, an air lock and its power and propulsion systems. The Nauka multipurpose laboratory module will provide a new wide-ranging addition to the Russian space station segment. It is equipped with its own power systems, a connecting port, an air lock and a robot arm. NASA

Russian cosmonauts are expected to perform many spacewalks to wear the new module and connect power and data cables.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos