Further research into residential school sites is the next stage of healing for some indigenous communities.

As the midday sun beat in the wide field in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, Stephanie Gutierrez stared at the row of 215 solar lights lying in front of her.

Each was set to commemorate one of 215 children assessed whose remains were shown by a radar survey, on site, according to Secwpemc’s first nationTk’emlps.

Next to each light, Gutierrez wanted to put on a pair of small shoes.

“These kids were here,” she said as she rubbed the tip of a gold pair. glittering shoes donated to this memorial by someone affected by the news.

“It hurts. It hurts a lot.”

Growing Memorial

Gutierrez was one of the many people near the First Nations and the city of Kamloopsdrawn on this site since the news was published a few days ago.

A pile of stuffed animals, flowers and notes surrounds a monument previously erected to honor those of the 17 Secwpemc nations who attended the residential school, which closed in 1978.

On the sides of the concrete base are dozens of names of children who were known to have died.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission previously registered and published the names of more than 60 children who died at the Kamloops Indian Residence School. For decades, however, members of local indigenous communities have said many more children were missing and presumed dead.

A sacred fire was lit on Friday and burned until Monday evening, while drum and prayer ceremonies were held over the weekend to honor the children who died at the residential school.

Deeply personal

Gutierrez’s grandmother attended residential school, but Gutierrez said she did not hear much from her experience because they did not have a good relationship for many years.

Gutierrez said when she was young, she did not understand why her grandmother could not “show” her love. She grew to understand, however, as she learned about the trauma suffered by more than 150,000 indigenous children forced to attend residential schools across Canada.

“My grandmother survived, and I’m here because of her,” she said.

Gutierrez says contributing to the memorial is helping her work through her grief. She hopes the shoes can eventually be moved to other communities to raise awareness about the history of residential schools. (Briar Stewart / CBC)

Gutierriez said contributing to the memorial is helping her work through her grief. While tying her shoes together with orange ribbons, Viviane Sandy sang and drummed a few feet away.

The 71-year-old climbed the Kamloops from Vancouver over the weekend. Shedid does not know how to deal otherwise with the rage and destruction he felt after hearing about what was discovered in the country.

Viviane Sandy, 71, drove to Kamloops from Vancouver after hearing about the discovery. She says she came to honor the children who had died. Her brother attended the institution and later died of suicide. (Briar Stewart / CBC)

Sandy, who is from Williams Lake First Nation, was forced to attend residential school there. However, her siblings were sent to the institution in Kamloops about 300 miles south.

She said her younger brother suffered years of physical and sexual abuse, which she only learned about decades later.

“Only since he was an adult,” she said. “He could not take things anymore. Then he came and started talking about what happened here.”

Sandy said her brother died by suicide when he was in his 30s.

“It was torture he went through,” she said.

Calls for action

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission identified 4,100 children who died while in residential schools, but acknowledged that the exact number of deaths could never be known.

The CRT concluded that the bodies of the majority of studentswho died in schools did not return to their home communities.

In his final report, the commissioners issued 94 “call to action” including the federal government’s call to fund the creation of a national student death register and an incentive for the government and churches running schools to identify burial sites.

Hundreds of notes expressing grief and support are associated with the trees in front of the residential school. (Briar Stewart / CBC)

Sandy says eTk’emlps’s latest work at Secwpemc in Kamloops is just the beginning of a search that should take place on the sites of all former residential schools.

“They’re going to dig all of their rest across Canada and the Yukon,” she said.

“Release all these children.”

Officials with Tkemlps at Secwpemc said they are waiting for a final report detailing the findings of the ground survey; they do not expect an update to be released in a few weeks.

On Monday evening, Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimirmet practically with gang members to inform them of what officials know so much about and seek clues on how to honor children. Conversations have already begun about how to treat the bones.

Next steps

Discussions is a difficult discussion, but Mike Bowden, the district director for Aboriginal education with the Kamloops-Thompson school district, hopes that something good can come out of it all.

On Monday, he spoke to CBC News outside an elementary school where a Canadian flag was waving at half-mast.

“This is really the beginning of another phase of recovery,” he said.

“We’re a bit on zero ground with this.”

Kamloops Residential School opened in 1890 and enrollment peaked in the 1950s with about 500 students. (Briar Stewart / CBC)

Bowden is with the Indian group Whispering Pines / Clinton, 40 miles north of Kamloops.

He said he was recently on a call with other First Nation communities and a knowledge holder noticed how pleasing it was that technology seems to have confirmed what so many of the indigenous community have known for years.

Given that, Bowdene expected he would have been better prepared for the news about the Kamloops site. But he still was not.

He said he felt traumatized after hearing the news for the first time.

After meeting with administrators and teachers, he said a note was sent to the parents on Friday. Staff are trying to figure out how to better support students now and moving forward if any excavations are made.

“[The children]have been missing for years, and now is the time for them to be accepted back into the communities, “he said.

Assistance is available to anyone affected by their experience in residential schools and those encouraged by recent reports.

Line set up a National Crisis Line of the Indian Residential School to provide support for alumni and the affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis hotline: 1-866-925-4419.