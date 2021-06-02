Fear of oil spill emergency as ship of goods burning for 13 days off the coast of Sri Lanka is sinking





Since May 20, the Sri Lankan Navy and the Indian Coast Guard have been working all the time to try to stop that from happening as the flames engulfed the container ship, which was loaded with chemicals such as nitric acid and carried 350 tonnes. metric oil in its tanks.

The Sri Lankan Marine Environmental Protection Authority (MEPA) has warned the Singapore-registered vessel, named the MV X-Press Pearl, could create an oil spill emergency. He expects the virgin beaches along a 30-kilometer coastal strip from the Negombo resort in Dikowita to be hit.

The blaze, which has been raging for nearly two weeks, has sparked a large-scale clean-up operation along Sri Lanka’s west coast as millions of micro-plastic pellets covered beaches near the capital Colombo. Fishing in the area was suspended and environmentalists warned birds and marine life could be threatened by plastic and chemical pollution.

Authorities fear a bigger disaster if oil leaks into the ocean and nearby lagoons before the ship recedes.

Sri Lankan State Fisheries Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said on Twitter that the X-Press Pearl was “sinking to its current position” and fishing and other vessels were barred from entering the Negombo Lagoon. “Emergency measures are (being taken) to protect the lagoon and surrounding areas to contain damage from any debris or in the event of an oil spill,” Wijesekera added. Images of the ship scattered by the Sri Lankan Navy showed the burnt body of the container ship with its wild part appeared to have been submerged in water as smoke continued to come out of its arch. Wijesekera said the X-Press Pearl was being “pulled into deep water” by a rescue and navy company. In one declaration , the cargo ship operator, X-Press Feeders, said an inspection team had managed to board the ship on Tuesday after extinguishing the fire and found that the engine room had been flooded. “There are now concerns about the amount of water in the hull and its effect on the ship’s stability,” the X-Press Feeders said on Wednesday. An earlier attempt to tow the ship was halted on Tuesday due to a large ocean wave, she said. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, MEPA said the cause of the sinking was due to a water leak in the back of the boat. The X-Press Pearl, was sailing from Gujarat, India to Colombo when a fire broke out on board on May 20, as it was nine nautical miles off the coast of Sri Lanka. It was carrying 1,486 containers when the fire started, 81 of which were carrying “dangerous goods,” including 25 metric tons of nitric acid, according to the X-Press Feeders. Other chemicals aboard the ship have not yet been confirmed. Sri Lankan authorities have launched criminal and civil investigations into how the fire started. The X-Press Feeders said it was “too early to say” but had previously reported that one of the containers on board was leaking nitric acid at its previous stops at Hamad Port in Qatar and Hazira Port in India. The company said that “the advice given was that there was no facility or specialist expertise immediately available to deal with the leak unit”.

Ratnam contributed reporting from Colombo, Sri Lanka.

