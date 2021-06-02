Delhi HC asks Juhi Chawla to give a brief note on prayer against 5G, listen at 3 p.m.

Justice JR Midha said a two-page note will be filed by the plaintiff by 2:30 p.m., and the court will receive the lawsuit for hearing at 3 p.m.

The court said it would first take four requests filed by Chawla and two others in the statement, including permission to file a lawsuit.

The court also allowed attorney Amit Mahajan, representing the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), to submit a one-and-a-half-page note to see if an audience is required.

“The defendants can not claim the right to the audience until I make the announcement. I will see if they are right,” the judge said.

The call, filed through lawyer Deepak Khosla, claimed that these 5G wireless technology plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to terrestrial ecosystems.

The lawsuit, filed by Chawla, Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani, has said if the telecom industry plans for 5G are realized, no person, animal, bird, insect and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours per day, 365 days per year, at RF radiation levels that are 10x to 100x times higher than those that exist today.

The lawsuit seeks to prove to the general public how 5G technology is safe for humans, animals and any living organism, flora and fauna.

This lawsuit will reveal a full sale by regulatory agencies which, by statute, have been charged with protecting the health and life of the public, but whose actions reveal a complete disregard of their legal duty to advance private interests .. “,” claims the claim.

“Since prevention is widely accepted to be far better than cure, immediate action must be taken to protect humanity and the environment, in accordance with ethical imperatives as well as formal international agreements, before such harm is actually inflicted.” , he said.

Prayer said that in April 2019, Brussels became the first major city in the world to stop any further steps in the spread of 5G due to health risks.

In fact, as late as May 5, 2021, the Belgian Parliament, still ready to allow the spread of 5G in Brussels, invited 45 randomly drawn ordinary citizens to address it to their concerns, reassuring them “5G will not be allowed until it is heard by Parliament and their concerns are properly and fully addressed,” she said.

She said that the plaintiffs are not against the implementation of technological advances and they are filing lawsuits with the sole purpose of ensuring that the health and safety of citizens is maintained and not compromised at all costs, mainly due to developments and advances in the unproven field. “Advanced wireless communication, especially 5G.

The prayer said that India has also entered the 5G competition in an effort to “highlight its advances and achievements” in the field of digital technology and communication.

She said the desire to compete in this race has somewhat distracted the nation from considering some alarming factors for the health of present and future generations.

“Prayer says it is not widely accepted that this will also result in unprecedented environmental changes on a global scale because the damage from such frequencies is not just for human life but for everything on an atomic level.”

In other words, in the case of 5G mobile telecommunications, what is paving the way is another health catastrophe regulatory fiasco, much like tobacco, asbestos, etc., where the apparent dangers from such products were being shouted about. “words from the roofs of houses, but repeatedly ignored by regulatory agencies for decades despite the undeniable evidence placed on the table, until the protests had reached a deafening crescendo,” she said.

