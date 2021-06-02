Kent Global LLC, to create their own mergers





NEW YORK, 02 June 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Kent Global LLC. announced today that it will expand its Mergers and Acquisitions division to now focus on Middle Market transactions, generally in the $ 5 million to $ 100 million range. Mr. Kent, Chairman and CEO of Kent Global LLC, said his M&A Division firms will intensify their focus and merger service efforts and acquisition opportunities in six (6) areas in the growing secondary market of : Transport,

Information technology,

Production,

Health care,

Food and Beverage and

Energy. Mr Kent says it is his desire to make Kent Global LLC a leading player in the Middle Market and Acquisition business. Contact details

Thomas J. Kent Jr., CEO

< [email protected] >>

New York, New York

+ 1-646-207-6801 About Kent Global LLC

Kent Global LLC is a New York City-based private boutique consulting that supports clients worldwide from beginners to governments. Kent Global LLC has assembled strategic contacts which include money managers and angular investors around the world. Similar links

< www.kentgloballlc.net >> Statements looking forward

Certain statements made in this notice are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Securities Judicial Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release , the words “ratings” “” expects “,” predicts “,” forecasts “,” plans “,” aims “,” believes “,” seeks “,” can “,” will “, will” “must,” “e future “,” propose, “” target “,” purpose “,” objective “,” view “and variations of such words or similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify future statements. These future statements do not guarantee future performance, conditions or results and include a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other significant factors, many of which are beyond the control of Kent Global LLC, which may cause results or actual results to differ materially from those discussed in future statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the ability of Kent Global LLC to manage growth; The ability of Kent Global LLC to execute its business plan and meet its forecasts; potential litigation involving Kent Global LLC; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Kent Global LLC may be adversely affected by other economic, business and / or competitive factors; and the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the business of Kent Global LLC. Source: Kent Global LLC

