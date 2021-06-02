WA and ACT impose new restrictions on travelers visiting NSW virus exposure sites





ACT Health has set strict quarantine rules for anyone who has visited an exhibit site in NSW, while the West Australian government is demanding immediate testing and self-quarantine until a negative result is returned.

This comes after new exposure sites in NSW were linked to the Victorian explosion. “Anyone who has been to one of the exposure sites listed on the NSW Health website is encouraged to do the testing and self-quarantine until they receive a negative test result,” warns WA Health. “WA will continue to seek information on the Victorian outbreak and other affected jurisdictions and provide up-to-date health advice as required.” ACT Health went one step further, ordering any resident who visited a quarantined exposure site for 14 days from the date they were last at the site, even if they receive a negative test result. The locations were Jervis Bay, Goulburn, Hyams Beach and Vincentia, where one individual visited on May 23 and 24 while being potentially infectious. Residents of the ACT who are required to quarantine must apply for a permit to leave their place of residence. Non-ACT residents who have visited an exhibition site will need an exemption to enter. “ACT Health is also asking ACT residents who are not in ACT to request an ACT Health exemption before joining ACT so that we can assist you with your safe return to ACT,” reads the statement. a statement from ACT Health. Australian Prime Minister Mark McGowan told reporters that the strong border with Victoria would remain in place. “Apparently someone who is positive has gone to several sites in NSW,” he said.

“We have now declared those countries as a risk and any person who has been to the affected countries is required to quarantine and be tested if they come to Western Australia. “We do not imagine there will be many people, if any, but this is just a precaution we are setting.” Under Australia’s strict border rules, travel from Victoria is only permitted to excluded persons, including certain government officials and military personnel, federal deputies, transport workers or logistics workers, and anyone who is approved out of compassion.

