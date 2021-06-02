International
Mehul Choksi: What is happening today and what do we know so far | Latest India News
The Supreme Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) will hear the habeas corpus petition filed by Mehul Choksis’s lawyers last week seeking a response from Dominica on the circumstances under which the fugitive arrived or was found on the spot on May 23rd. Choksis’s lawyers have claimed that the businessman was abducted from Antigua and Barbuda, where he is a citizen, and brought to Dominica on a boat and then tortured in custody.
People familiar with the matter told HT that the Dominica government and police have raised numerous affidavits in court, detailing how Choksi was found inside their territory. The court has jurisdiction over six independent states including Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica
India, not yet a party
India is not a party to ECSC proceedings in habeas corpus, or a document seeking to bring another prisoner or detainee before the court to determine whether the detained or detained persons are lawful. Legal experts said that if India seeks Choksis expulsion directly, a separate request will have to be filed through Dominican prosecutors. Indian officials have traveled to Dominica to seek his deportation on the grounds that Choksi is still an Indian citizen and he defrauded $ 2 billion public sector banks and has to face the courts of India. But the process may take time and it is believed that Choksi may have to stay in Dominica for a few weeks.
What Dominica has said so far
In a statement last week, the country’s interior ministry said it would repatriate Choksi to Antigua once details of his citizenship were established. The Dominican authorities have been narrow-minded about any setbacks or diplomatic talks with India.
The voice prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne
Browne has said he will not accept Choks in his place. He has talked about how an Indian plane arrived in Dominica to take Choks. On Monday, he said Choksi left the island [Antigua] on May 23 with his girlfriend and in doing so, made a monumental mistake. Browne has denied claims by Choksis lawyers and opposition parties that the fugitive was abducted by the country’s police along with Indian agents. Opposition parties in Antigua and Barbuda, the United Progressive Party (UPP), have accused Browne of disregarding the country’s law, saying Choksi should be sent directly to India because he enjoys constitutional and legal protection in Antigua. Mr Choksi’s alleged abduction and beating already presents an unpleasant view of the country. Brownes’ deliberate attempt to overthrow and corrupt the rule of law makes us look even worse, the UPP said in a statement.
Read also | Choksi still Indian citizen: EDS likely to argue in court
Browne has accused the UPP of taking campaign funds from Choksi.
Politics in Dominica
On Tuesday, Dominica opposition leader Lennox Linton, in an interview with HT, targeted Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerri over Choksi’s alleged abduction. He accused Skerri of being part of a conspiracy to undermine the protections guaranteed to citizens of the region under ECSC jurisdiction.
Allegations of bribery
The Associated Times, a Caribbean news portal, reported on Tuesday that Choksis’s brother, Chetan, flew from Antwerp to Dominica, Linton, and allegedly gave him $ 200,000 for the election campaign and made statements in Parliament in favor of the fugitive.
Also See | Mehul Choksis mystery woman, kidnapping allegations spark controversy in Caribbean
The plane and the Indian silence
Authorities in New Delhi have been silent over reports of a private jet sent last Friday along with a team of 7-8 officials and case files and documents to prove Choksi is one of the best collar criminals whites wanted in India. India has also not denied allegations that he was abducted by Indian and antiguan officials.
Mysterious woman
Browne said Monday that Choksi left the country with his girlfriend, who has not been tracked since. Media in Antigua reported that the woman had met Choksi for a long time. Choksis lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said the mysterious woman befriended Choksis during her evening walks. He later added she even invited Choks to her house. Aggarwal has claimed that other members of the suspected kidnapping team were waiting at her home to select Choksi.
They caught him, threw him on a yacht and took him to Dominica. While Mehul Choksi was not holding his passport and that lady is missing, that is enough to justify the stance he was kidnapped, Aggarwal said.
What else
Once India applies for Choksis’s deportation, the case will be heard in court during which it will be decided whether he should be sent to India or Antigua. Much will depend on Dominica’s stay and whether she is eager to send her to India.
