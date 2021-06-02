Doctors in India protest against Ramdevs-beats-COVID remarks | Coronavirus pandemic news

Thousands of doctors across India are putting up black ribbons and calling for the arrest of an extremely popular religion that claims that yoga can prevent COVID-19 and that conventional medicines have killed thousands of coronavirus patients.

Baba Ramdev, the creator of a successful empire of traditional medicine, said last month that the pandemic showed that modern pharmacists were stupid and failed science and claimed that hundreds of thousands had died because they had (conventional) alopathy medicines.

On Tuesday the Black Day of protests, photos on social media showed doctors with banners demanding the arrest of Quack Ramdev while others wore PPE suits with #ArrestRamdev written on the back.

AIIMS resident doctors hold banners as they observe a Black Dayto protest against Ramdevs’ remarks [Rajat Gupta/EPA]

The doctors’ association at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), one of Delhi’s largest government hospitals, called the comments Ramdevs embarrassing.

Doctors also changed their social media profile pictures to black squares, Al Jazeera Elizabeth Puranam said, reporting from the capital New Delhi.

In a country like India where people tend to follow spiritual gurus, yoga gurus and this very blindly, when people like it, they spread disbelief, misinformation, it becomes very difficult for us as science based people, as doctors to erase that misinformation, Dr Mehak Bhushan of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association told Al Jazeera.

Ramdev, an ardent supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, withdrew his comments following an appeal by Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and the teaching teacher said he had simply read other people’s messages on WhatsApp.

But he then sparked a further protest by saying he did not need a coronavirus vaccine because it was protected by yoga and traditional medicine, or Ayurveda.

Resident doctors at Delhis Safdarjung Hospital hold placards on a Black Day of protest against Ramdevs’ remarks against allopathic medicine and its practitioners [Rajat Gupta/EPA]

The company Ramdevs Patanjali Ayurved is worth hundreds of millions of dollars, selling everything from toothpaste to jeans in its ubiquitous stores.

Earlier this year, she launched an herbal medicine called Coronil that Ramdev, who also has a TV channel, said would cure the coronavirus.

The launch event was attended by Vardhan, himself an allopathic physician and chairman of the executive board of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, left, with Ramdev at a press conference to launch Coronil, which Patanjali claimed cures COVID-19, in New Delhi on 19 February 2021 [Rajat Gupta/EPA]

Doctors say Ramdev is taking advantage of the pandemic and his huge public outcry to persuade people to buy his unapproved products, Puranam reported.

Ramdev had claimed that Coronil had been approved by the WHO, but the global health body denies the claim.

An old journalist whose car tires were broken while investigating business interests Ramdevs says the yoga teacher is defended by Modis right-wing government.

His interest given to businesses, which is really what lies behind the deception of being a yogi has been documented to some extent So, in a sense, he has a political sanction and therefore has a degree great impunity to get away with what he does, Nitin told Sethi Al Jazeera.

Patanjali is India’s 13th most trusted brand, according to rankings published last year [File: Harish Tyagi/EPA]

Patanjali, who ranks 13th in Indias’ list of trusted brands published last year, has previously claimed to have cancer-curing tools, while Ramdev has also said he can cure homosexuality and AIDS.

Ramdevs’ spokesman did not respond to Al Jazeera’s request for an interview.

But the yoga teacher counts millions of Indians as followers, including Anil Sabharwal who sells his range of products.

I do not sell Patanjali products just for business. This is a matter of trust. Guru Ramdev shows us the way, shop owner Anil Sabharwal told Al Jazeera.

I had some illnesses, but by the time I started listening to his sermons, the healing process had already begun.

Many people in India have a deep belief in gurus and alternative medicine. But doctors say Ramdevs’ claims cannot be substantiated and he should be held accountable for his statements, especially during a pandemic.

Coronavirus has left at least 330,000 people dead in India, including more than 1,200 doctors, according to the Indian Medical Association.