International
Doctors in India protest against Ramdevs-beats-COVID remarks | Coronavirus pandemic news
Thousands of doctors across India are putting up black ribbons and calling for the arrest of an extremely popular religion that claims that yoga can prevent COVID-19 and that conventional medicines have killed thousands of coronavirus patients.
Baba Ramdev, the creator of a successful empire of traditional medicine, said last month that the pandemic showed that modern pharmacists were stupid and failed science and claimed that hundreds of thousands had died because they had (conventional) alopathy medicines.
On Tuesday the Black Day of protests, photos on social media showed doctors with banners demanding the arrest of Quack Ramdev while others wore PPE suits with #ArrestRamdev written on the back.
The doctors’ association at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), one of Delhi’s largest government hospitals, called the comments Ramdevs embarrassing.
Doctors also changed their social media profile pictures to black squares, Al Jazeera Elizabeth Puranam said, reporting from the capital New Delhi.
In a country like India where people tend to follow spiritual gurus, yoga gurus and this very blindly, when people like it, they spread disbelief, misinformation, it becomes very difficult for us as science based people, as doctors to erase that misinformation, Dr Mehak Bhushan of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association told Al Jazeera.
Ramdev, an ardent supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, withdrew his comments following an appeal by Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and the teaching teacher said he had simply read other people’s messages on WhatsApp.
But he then sparked a further protest by saying he did not need a coronavirus vaccine because it was protected by yoga and traditional medicine, or Ayurveda.
The company Ramdevs Patanjali Ayurved is worth hundreds of millions of dollars, selling everything from toothpaste to jeans in its ubiquitous stores.
Earlier this year, she launched an herbal medicine called Coronil that Ramdev, who also has a TV channel, said would cure the coronavirus.
The launch event was attended by Vardhan, himself an allopathic physician and chairman of the executive board of the World Health Organization (WHO).
Doctors say Ramdev is taking advantage of the pandemic and his huge public outcry to persuade people to buy his unapproved products, Puranam reported.
Ramdev had claimed that Coronil had been approved by the WHO, but the global health body denies the claim.
An old journalist whose car tires were broken while investigating business interests Ramdevs says the yoga teacher is defended by Modis right-wing government.
His interest given to businesses, which is really what lies behind the deception of being a yogi has been documented to some extent So, in a sense, he has a political sanction and therefore has a degree great impunity to get away with what he does, Nitin told Sethi Al Jazeera.
Patanjali, who ranks 13th in Indias’ list of trusted brands published last year, has previously claimed to have cancer-curing tools, while Ramdev has also said he can cure homosexuality and AIDS.
Ramdevs’ spokesman did not respond to Al Jazeera’s request for an interview.
But the yoga teacher counts millions of Indians as followers, including Anil Sabharwal who sells his range of products.
I do not sell Patanjali products just for business. This is a matter of trust. Guru Ramdev shows us the way, shop owner Anil Sabharwal told Al Jazeera.
I had some illnesses, but by the time I started listening to his sermons, the healing process had already begun.
Many people in India have a deep belief in gurus and alternative medicine. But doctors say Ramdevs’ claims cannot be substantiated and he should be held accountable for his statements, especially during a pandemic.
Coronavirus has left at least 330,000 people dead in India, including more than 1,200 doctors, according to the Indian Medical Association.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]