Chad, Central African Republic calls for international investigation into border incident | Mighty 790 KFGO





(Reuters) Chad and the Central African Republic (CAR) have called on the United Nations and the African Union to investigate an incident at a border post in which at least six Chadian soldiers were killed by Central African troops, a statement from joint on Tuesday. The incident threatens to escalate tensions between the two countries since Chad took part in African efforts to stabilize CAR in 2013, which has been ravaged by rebel uprisings ever since. Both sides have acknowledged the gravity of the situation and stressed the urgency of clarifying the circumstances in which the attack took place, the countries’ foreign ministers said in a statement. The Chadian Ministry of Defense said Sunday that Central African troops had attacked a Chadian military post, killed a soldier and abducted and executed five other acts that they said were a war crime. CAR authorities said a firefight had mistakenly erupted as their soldiers pursued a rebel group near the Chadian border, resulting in the death of troops from both sides. They did not specify how many Central African soldiers had died. A Chads army spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday that more troops had been deployed at the border in response to the incident. We were attacked on our territory by the army of a neighboring country. So that this kind of thing does not happen again, we are obliged to strengthen security at the border, said General Azem Bermandoa Agouna. A delegation from the Central African Republic visited Chad on Tuesday and met with Mahamat Idriss Deby, the son of the late Chad president Idriss Deby and head of the ruling military council. Following the meeting, representatives of both countries agreed that an international commission of inquiry composed of agents from the UN, AU and other regional bodies should be formed to investigate the incident. Concerned to preserve the centuries-old ties of brotherhood and friendship, woven from geography and history, both sides are committed to implementing the findings of the report of the international fact-finding commission, the statement said. (Reporting by Madjiasra Nako and Mahamat Ramadane; Editing by Angus MacSwan; Writing by Cooper Inveen)

