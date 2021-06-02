International
New CoWin problems get vaccinated but not certified, get certified even before you get shot
New Delhi: Union health ministry on Monday fired claims of problems encountered while trying to reserve vaccination sites on the CoWin platform, but beneficiaries continue to complain about defects.
The CoWin platform facilitates registration, scheduling, vaccination and certification of recipients. But recently, many of those who have registered for vaccination on the application complained that they received vaccination certificates without actually receiving the doses.
One such person is Ashish Shukla, a 35-year-old assistant professor at Noidas Amity University. Shukla would have received his first dose of the vaccine at a center in UPS Bulandshahr on May 28th. However, he left the center due to lack of vaccine doses. Despite this, he received a message from CoWin the same day, informing him of his successful vaccination and asking him to dismiss his vaccination certification.
I had booked my place at CoWin, but when I went to the vaccination center, I was told they were not administering vaccines to the 18-44 age group. “When I told them I had booked an online site, they went through their list of names and numbers of those scheduled to be vaccinated that day and reiterated that there were no vaccines for 18-44 year olds,” Shukla told ThePrint.
“I was forced to return home, but when I got home, I received an SMS saying I had been vaccinated and asking me to download my vaccination certificate.
Shuklas is not an isolated case.
Uttam Pegu, a 45-year-old resident of Rajasthans Udaipur, also received an SMS confirming his successful vaccination, along with his vaccination certificate, although he has not yet received his dose.
I took my first dose on April 5 and booked a place for my second stroke on May 4, between 3pm and 6pm. But, at 9.45 am on May 4, I got an SMS stating that I was vaccinated and even got the vaccination certificate. “When I went to the vaccination center at 3 in the afternoon, I was told there were no vaccines available and I was asked to come back on May 6 to check if there was a designated place, but I have not yet been able to get one,” he said. Pegu, an IT professional.
In stark contrast is the experience of those who received their shots but were unable to obtain their vaccination certifications from CoWin.
A 45-year-old public relations professional from Mumbai, who received his first dose of the vaccine on April 26, never received an SMS confirmation or his vaccination certificate.
I had no evidence I was vaccinated despite the fact that I got a stroke. I only had a small piece of paper they had given me at the vaccination center and pictures of me taking my picture. I tried the Covid government aid line number 1075, but to no avail, he told ThePrint.
Others who have faced similar problems at CoWin have taken to social media for it voice their problems. They told me “no vaccine” and sent me. But I do vaccinated sms, cicerone a 65-year-old father of mine received an SMS that “vaccinated” and certified, but never did. When asked in PHC no vaccines are available. Is this a hoax from PHC and black market vaccines? wrote another, labeling the health ministry in his post.
Officials at the Ministry of Information and Technology, however, denied any defects in CoWin and said there have been no complaints from users since 4-digit verification code was added to the registration process two weeks back.
Read also:Drug regulator says no evidence of overcoming foreign approved vaccines needed before India opens
Rising number on paper vs. miserable baseless bookings
Both Shukla and Pegu told ThePrint that they were asked by helpline number operators to register with CoWin with a different mobile number to compete in their vaccination process.
I had called the helpline 1075 and they told me that now I will have to register with another mobile number, as the certificate has already been sent to my number, said Shukla. He claimed that this was a hoax by the system, to show on paper that an increasing number of beneficiaries have been vaccinated, even though they have not received the dose.
Pegu, who had written to CMO Udaipur also said he was told to register again with another number. The helpline operator said there is no option other than re-registering with a different number and taking my second dose as the first dose, he said.
However, government officials dismissed all complaints as “unfounded”.
While the health ministry denied that the CoWin app was showing any flaws and in a statement blamed the media for publishing the unfounded reports, officials at the Ministry of Information and Technology also denied any problems with the app.
There have been several media reports suggesting that even a successful booking on the CoWIN platform for a vaccination site does not provide one of the blows of the Covid-19 vaccine. These reports are unfounded and inaccurate, not supported by complete information on this issue, the statement of the Ministry of Health confirmed.
He added that forecasts have now been made for CoWin to schedule cancellation sessions, which will be notified via SMS. “The system still provides the possibility of scheduling / canceling a meeting for beneficiaries,” the ministry said.
Meanwhile, a senior official who is part of the CoWin team said that the booking problems that people initially faced have stopped with the introduction of the 4-digit verification code, which was added two weeks ago.
There may have been cases before the 4-digit verification code was added, of people not receiving vaccines after arriving at the center, or vaccination centers giving vaccines to other persons instead of the registered beneficiary, in case people show up late for online slots. But all this has been fixed now and these problems are not there, said the official, who did not want to be named.
When ThePrint noted cases reported in the past few days such as Shukla and Pegu the official said it saying, People have received such messages if, for example, they are registered with the code but left the vaccination center because did not want to wait. In such cases they have received an SMS saying they have been vaccinated and are being asked to register with another number.
(Edited by Poulomi Banerjee)
Read also:Positivity rate below 5%, 70% of vulnerable groups vaccinated Govt rates for district opening
