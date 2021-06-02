International
South Coast on alert, hundreds had contacts on the COVID-19 case
Cr Finley said there were about 70 people per hour through the NSW Healths pop-up testing site in Huskisson on Wednesday and up to 150 cars in a row, describing its communities’ response to the call for testing as strong and intentional.
She said compliance with QR codes in the South Coast was high, as broadcast cases last year had shown locals the need for compliance.
We rely heavily on tourism and want to stay open, she said.
Matt Jeffrey, 50, a photographer from Nowra who was at the Green Patch camp where the family stayed on May 24, arrived at the pop-up testing clinic at 7.30am.
I was fifth in line, but after 15 minutes the line jumped to about 30 people, then all of a sudden by 8.30am the queue was about 100 people at least, going around the corner, he said.
The testing clinic staff seemed to be somewhat caught up in the number of people, but overall it seemed to react really well.
He will still not get his results and was told it would take about 72 hours.
Jeanette Woodman, whose family owns Bakeries Trappers in Goulburn, where cases stopped on their way back to Melbourne, said the staff who were in the bakery at the time had all been tested and were waiting for their results.
Now we are just following the instructions from NSW Health, she said, adding that she hoped everything would end well.
Victorian Health Chief Brett Sutton said health authorities were concerned that a number of cases in the blast came from a quick contact.
I have described [the variant] as an absolute animal because we have to knock it to the ground, he said.
NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said the broadcast had occurred from similar meetings at the BWS in Berala, in Southwest Sydney, last year.
[The virus] can transmit fairly quickly, and only uniquely, she said, though she acknowledged that the Kappa type seems to have been more transmissible overall.
A person is considered to be contagious with COVID-19 for approximately 24 hours before the onset of symptoms, creating concern for people who may have been exposed to the virus during his or her trip to NSW, especially since the men’s family also tested positive.
Sydney Water is conducting urgent wastewater monitoring in Vincentia to determine if it contains any COVID-19 fragments, which may indicate cases in the community, as well as increasing the frequency of its testing in the region.
A sampling at St Georges Basin on 25 May and Goulburn on 26 May did not reveal any virus fragments.
NSW Health wrapped up another record day of COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, with more than 14,000 doses administered after the state government announced that people in their 40s are now able to register their interest in getting the vaccine through the Service NSW application.
MESSENGER understands about a quarter of a million people aged 40 to 49 in NSW are registered to receive their vaccine.
NSW reported a new case Wednesday, a recent overseas quarantine arrival.
