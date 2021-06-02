



Giant remote-water fishing fleets, mostly from China, are turning off their tracking lights to avoid detection as they engage in an illegal hunt for squid and other lucrative species on the edge of Argentina’s vast fishing grounds. according to a new study from Oceania, an international NGO dedicated to ocean conservation. Every year, boats congregate together along the borders of the Argentina Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) to take advantage of lucrative fishing areas. Monitoring the vessels that followed the beacons between January 2018 and April 2021, Oceana, found that more than 800 vessels apparently performed nearly 900,000 hours of fishing within 20 nautical miles of the invisible border between Argentina’s national waters and the high seas. During that three-and-a-half-year period, there were over 6,000 cases in which these fishing vessels appeared to be obscured by potentially disabling their electronic tracking devices, known as Automatic Identification Systems (AIS), the report said, published Wednesday. with the title, Now sees me, now does not make me: Ships disappearing along the waters of Argentina. In all, these vessels were hidden for more than 600,000 hours during which Oceana allegedly crossed into Argentine territorial waters for illegal fishing. It is highly doubtful that they have their AIS turned off for such a large portion of the time they are fishing, said Marla Valentine, an ecologist in Oceania, an international NGO dedicated to ocean conservation. Billions of dollars worth of marine life are being removed from ecosystems, such as squid, jokes and shrimp, which feed on species such as tuna. This can have lasting effects on their reproductive cycle, Valentine said. Nearly 66% of the dark boats were Chinese-flagged squid jiggers, flashing boats and hooks designed to catch squid. But Spanish fishermen pulling heavy nets along the seabed to catch such Argentine hake species and red shrimp were obscured more than three times more often than Chinese ships, the report says. The presence of so many ships just off Argentine waters has caused a number of high sea confrontations with the Argentine Coast Guard. In April 2020 approximately 100 squid jiggers mostly with Chinese flag were caught claiming to be fishing illegally during night incursions in Argentine waters, each with their AIS turned off. In 2016, a Chinese fishing boat sank after reportedly trying to frame a Coast Guard boat, and in 2018 four Chinese fishing boats allegedly joined forces to protect a fifth boat the Coast Guard was pursuing, the report says. There is a fine line between what is legal, consistent, accountable and regulated, Valentine said. They can only be an inch outside the exclusion zone from the Argentinas and would be considered legal. Argentina has one of the largest squid fisheries in the world with a trade value of nearly $ 4 billion in 2016. The country squid is crucial to the global economy, food security and ocean sustainability, the report says. Oceana last year also reported illegal fishing by large Chinese fleets along the South American Pacific coast, affecting Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. Ships in that group were also charged disabling their public tracking devices, and getting involved in potentially skeptical of transfer practices, all of these can facilitate illegal, unreported and unregulated (IU) fishing.

