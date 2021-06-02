Malaysia will protest against the dubious flight of Chinese planes





Malaysia will call on China’s ambassador to protest against 16 air force flights over the South China Sea that Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein says were a “violation of Malaysia’s airspace and sovereignty”. The “suspicious” Chinese plane was spotted near the eastern Malaysian state of Sarawak, the Royal Malaysian Air Force said in a statement late Tuesday. They entered the Malaysian maritime area and were approaching national airspace, he added. The Ilyushin II-76 and Xi’an Y-20 aircraft that the Malaysian Air Force says threatened its aviation security were later identified by a spy plane as they were not in line with “several attempts” to steer them towards air traffic control. Both planes are used for transportation. Hishammuddin said he plans to seek an explanation for the flights from Chinese diplomats. “Malaysia ‘s position is clear – having friendly diplomatic relations with any country does not mean that we will compromise our national security,” he said in a statement late Tuesday. China has been in contact with Malaysian officials on the issue, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular news conference in Beijing on Wednesday. “The Chinese military was conducting routine flight training near the Nansha Islands, was strictly following international law and was not violating any foreign airspace,” he added. The incident comes amid China tensions with other Southeast Asian nations – as well as the US and its allies – over its territorial ambitions in the South China Sea. Malaysia is one of the few countries in the region that opposes China’s broad claims while Beijing regularly asserts sovereignty over about four-fifths of its waters. – @MalajziaMFA will issue a diplomatic note protesting the intervention in the PRC Government; will also summon the PRC Ambassador to Malaysia to provide explanations regarding this violation of Malaysia’s airspace and sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/dgzbIZQow7 – Hishammuddin Hussein (@ HishammuddinH2O) June 1, 2021 Stretching from China in the north to Indonesia in the south, the South China Sea spans 1.4 million square miles (3.6 million square kilometers), making it larger than the Mediterranean. To the west it affects Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore and the Philippines and Brunei to the east. Why the South China Sea Fuels US-China Tensions: Getting Fast Controversial water tensions have escalated in recent weeks, with the Philippines repeatedly protesting and demanding that Chinese ships leave the areas she said are within her jurisdiction. On Saturday, she complained about what she said was “China’s incessant settlement, prolonged presence and illegal activities” around Thitu Island. The Philippines has also opposed China’s fishing moratorium in the South China Sea, saying the annual ban extends beyond China’s legitimate rights under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand Jacinda Ardern said in a statement statements on Monday they had “serious concern about developments in the South China Sea, including the continued militarization of controversial features and an intensification of destabilizing activities at sea”. – With the help of Philip Heijmans and Jing Li (Updates with the comments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the fifth paragraph.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE







