International
Solving the problems of the worlds at the Venice Biennale of Architecture
VENICICE It was probably inevitable that many of the questions asked by Hashim Sarkis, curator of the 17th International Architecture Biennale, during the events in the media preview, had to do with the pandemic.
After all, the exhibition, which opened in May and runs until November 21, ran into a year and various restrictions remain in place, restricting travel to Venice.
And after a strange 15 months that blurred the boundaries between office and home and challenged the theme of the main Biennale exhibition itself How will we live together? it was natural for journalists to ask, in a persistent and anxious way, as Sarkis said at the press conference, how the pandemic changed architecture and how architecture reacts.
Although the exhibition was planned before the coronavirus entered the world, Sarkis, a Lebanese architect and dean of architecture at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said she spoke on a series of long-standing global issues: climate change, mass migration, political polarization, social inequality economic and racial factors that had contributed to the global spread of the virus.
Often the pandemic will disappear, he told reporters in Venice. But if we do not address these causes, we will not be able to move forward.
The Sarkiss show brings together a plethora of projects (sometimes confusing), packaged mainly in exhibitions of the two main venues: one in the shipyard that for centuries started Venice as a power plant, the other in the Giardini della Biennale, which also houses pavilions participating countries are presenting their architectural exhibitions that speak to the main theme.
Visitors expecting to see room-by-room performances using the traditional language of architectural scale models, prototypes and drawings had come to the wrong place.
Instead, many of the projects presented were more like conceptual flights of style than plans for built environments: There were wonders bird cages, a bust of Nefertiti made in beeswax and a thick oak table created to organize a conference between species. There were projects that would have been at home at a science school fair, like proposals for it feed the world with microalgae or to explore the relationship between nature and technology using a robotic arm.
The issue of living together is a political issue as well as a space, Sarkis said, and several projects in the show highlight the potential of architectures in resolving conflicts.
elemental, an initiative led by Chilean architect Alejandro Aravena, is a striking structure of high pillars arranged in a circle that evokes a Koyauwe, or a place to whitewash and resolve conflicts between Mapuche, an indigenous population of Chile. It was commissioned by a Mapuche territorial organization as part of a rapprochement process between the group and a forest company in conflict over common land.
Had it not been for the pandemic, representatives of both sides would have met at the Biennale a neutral territory, Aravena said of negotiations within the structure. She will return to Chile after the Biennale and talks will take place there, Aravena said.
A more traditional urban planning project is coming EMBT, a studio based in Barcelona, exhibiting scale models for the redevelopment of a neighborhood in Clichy-sous-Bois, near Paris, including plans for collective housing, a market and a metro station. The initiative is part of a wider initiative in Paris this will extend the metro lines of cities to better connect the suburbs with the center, to make them feel more connected, said Benedetta Tagliabue, a partner at EMBT.
To enliven a damp neighborhood, the architects created a colorful pergola for the station, inspired by the decorative patterns of various African migrants living in the area. Space should belong to people, she said.
The issue of coexistence between humans and other life forms was also explored.
Design firm in New York living has built a long, cylinder-shaped room made of luffa yes, the sponge to display what the founder of the organizations, David Benjamin, described as probiotic architecture. The materials of the rooms were literally alive because of an invisible layer of microbes in their small cavities, he said. Just as we were increasingly thinking in our society how a healthy gut microbiome, the germs in our stomach, can promote our individual health, a healthy urban microbiome can promote our collective health, he added.
Yes, at a Biennale, that’s a bit conceptual, he admitted.
The national pavilions, the contents of which were chosen by the curators at home, rather than by Sarkis, also dealt with the main theme of the main cohabitation performances, following different ways.
Curators for the pavilion e Uzbekistan, a first-time participant in the Biennale, recreated part of a house found in a neighborhood, a low-density, high-density community and common spaces found in many parts of Asia. Mahallas offered an alternative to global generic architecture, said one of the curators, Emanuel Christ.
There are more than 9,000 neighborhoods in Uzbekistan, housing between 150 and 9,000 inhabitants, Christ said. By embodying a scale related to our daily experience, they can be an antidote to the anonymous loneliness of citizens and the lack of nature in modern cities, Christ added.
The United States Pavilion is steadfastly pragmatic, underlining the dominance of wood framing in American households (90 percent of new homes are still wood-clad), with a sticky multi-story wooden structure erected in front of the pavilion, a stark contrast to its neoclassical style.
Affordable and normal wooden housing is a noticeable fit to the theme of living together, said Paul Andersen, who co-curated the pavilion. Inside, photographs of undocumented day laborers, by Chris Strong, suggest the dark side of the construction industry. Unfortunately, there is still cruelty, but hopefully more awareness, Andersen said.
In the case of some other pavilions, as Israeli, postponing the biennial by one year gave curators extra time to develop their installation. The Israels presentation examines the relationships between humans, the environment, and animals (specifically cows, goats, honey bees, water buffaloes, and bats).
The curators had won a competition in August 2019 to present their multimedia project at the Biennale, which was originally scheduled for next May. But when they set out to film the bats for one of the (main) show videos falling, the animals had migrated and it was too late, he said Ai Ginat, one of the curators.
We realized that nature has its time and does not go with that of the Biennials, he said. The postponement gave us a full cycle in nature.
And in the case of the Lebanese pavilion, an extra year allowed Hala Ward, its curator, to integrate a tragic memory into its multimedia installation, A Roof for Silence: glass from the explosion that destroyed Beirut on August 4, 2020, which was transformed by glass worker Jeremy Maxwell Wintrebert in a long, transparent cylindrical structure.
This structure is used as a background for 16 paintings by the poet, author and artist Etel Adnan. I chose to represent Lebanon through its culture, Ward said. What is left when you have lost everything.
Ward said the project was about the need for silence, in architecture and in cities. But also, she added, Architecture must be able to provoke this kind of emotion, just to be, and to feel good somewhere, and then be able to dream.
