Solving the problems of the worlds at the Venice Biennale of Architecture

VENICICE It was probably inevitable that many of the questions asked by Hashim Sarkis, curator of the 17th International Architecture Biennale, during the events in the media preview, had to do with the pandemic.

After all, the exhibition, which opened in May and runs until November 21, ran into a year and various restrictions remain in place, restricting travel to Venice.

And after a strange 15 months that blurred the boundaries between office and home and challenged the theme of the main Biennale exhibition itself How will we live together? it was natural for journalists to ask, in a persistent and anxious way, as Sarkis said at the press conference, how the pandemic changed architecture and how architecture reacts.

Although the exhibition was planned before the coronavirus entered the world, Sarkis, a Lebanese architect and dean of architecture at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said she spoke on a series of long-standing global issues: climate change, mass migration, political polarization, social inequality economic and racial factors that had contributed to the global spread of the virus.