Lifeboats News Calls continued with an alarm for two kayaks not far from the wind farms near Rhyl. RNLI / Paul Frost Rhyl RNLI and kayak no.1 The pair had left Towyn on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 2 with the intention of going out to see the farm towers. They were not familiar with how far the towers are from the shore (about two miles). Their goal was achieved, even getting an empty inflatable flamingo along the way !.

However, the return journey against wind and tide proved difficult and they contacted the HG Coast Guard in Holyhead via mobile phone for assistance.

Rhyl rescue crews volunteered for all seasons and ashore departed at 10.50pm and continued on to an area where the kayaks thought they were. Unfortunately, the battery in their cell phone was low, so they were advised by the Coast Guard to use only the remaining battery to signal if lifeboats were approaching.

Fortunately, the search pattern provided by the Coast Guard meant that lifeboats continuing to their starting point collided with kayakers and took them to the lifeboat for all seasons.



The victims were taken back to the Rhyl RNLI lifeboat, not seeking medical help and were given hot drinks and snacks on the trip to Rhyl.

The lifeboat arrived at the station to meet the local Coast Guard at 11.50pm.

Martin Jones, the lifeboat Rhyl says that ‘The kayaks did the right thing in contacting the Coast Guard through 999. it’s always always reasonable to make sure every mobile device is fully charged. It is always advisable to have some other tools to call for help, such as a radio and hand blasts. Always be aware of tides and wind conditions before you leave. If in doubt, contact HM Coast Guard for advice ‘.

Photos courtesy of Paul Frost / Rhyl RNLI. RNLI / Paul Frost Rhyl RNLI and kayak no.2 RNLI / Paul Frost Rhyl lifeboat trail Top Facts About RNLI RNLI charity saves life at sea. Its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service off the coast of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. RNLI operates over 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and, in a normal year, more than 240 lifeboats on the beaches around the UK and the Channel Islands. The RNLI is independent of the Coast Guard and the government and depends on voluntary donations and inheritance to maintain its rescue service. Since RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and rescue guards have saved over 142,700 lives.







