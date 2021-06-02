Come On In, Boys: A Wave of Hands Set The Spain-Morocco Migrant War





CEUTA, Spain Daouda Faye, a 25-year-old migrant from Senegal, was thrilled to hear that Moroccan border guards had suddenly begun waving undocumented migrants across the border with Ceuta, a Spanish enclave besieged off the coast of North Africa. Come in, boys, the guards told him and others as they reached the border on May 17, said Mr. Faye. And they went by the thousands. Normally, Morocco tightly controls the borders surrounded around Ceuta, a six-mile-long peninsula off the northern coast of Morocco that Spain has ruled since the 1600s. But now its military was allowing migrants to this part of Europe. Over the next two days, about 12,000 people crossed the border into Ceuta in hopes of reaching mainland Spain, including the city of 80,000.

The crisis has highlighted the unique pressure that Morocco has on Spain over migration. Spanish government officials and other experts say Morocco increasingly sees migrants as a kind of currency and is using its control over them to extract financial and political rewards from Spain.

It is unacceptable that a government allows attacks on their borders because of foreign policy disputes, Pedro Snchez, Spain’s prime minister, said on Monday.

Hours after migrants began pouring into Ceuta, Spain approved 30m euros, about $ 37m, in aid to Morocco for border police. The transaction was reminiscent of Turkey’s agreement with the European Union under which it was paid to stop the influx of migrants to European shores after the Arab Spring and decades of unrest in Afghanistan. For years, Morocco has been a breeding ground for migrants and refugees coming from North and West Africa, seeking to start again in Europe. About 40,000 undocumented migrants from other countries are in Morocco, according to the International Organization for Migration, a United Nations agency.

Moroccan security forces are often one of the last obstacles on a arduous journey, patrolling land and water borders and taking back many deportees fleeing to Ceuta and Melilla, another Spanish enclave on its shores, according to an agreement between countries. But tensions between the two countries over migrants have worsened during the pandemic, which has damaged economies on both sides of the border. Morocco has already received about 13 billion euros in development funding from the European Union since 2007 in exchange for strict border controls. Experts say he is looking for more money transfers this year.

Morocco’s interests and its tensions with Spain go beyond funding, however. In April, Spain said it had allowed Brahim Ghali, a rebel leader in the war with Morocco, to be hospitalized in mainland Spain with Covid-19. Mr Ghalis’s organization, the Polisario Front, has spent decades fighting the North African kingdom for control of the Western Sahara region, which was once a Spanish colony. In early May, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry warned Spain that it would have consequences to help the Polisario leader. Jos Ignacio Torreblanca, a professor of politics at the National University of Distance Education in Madrid, said Morocco was now using its control over migrants at the border to pressure Spain to take its side in the Western Sahara conflict following the leadership of the Trump administration, which lasted the year recognized Morocco’s claim to sovereignty over Western Sahara. They are arming migration, he said. On Monday, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry did not respond to Spain’s allegations that it had used migration for leverage. The origin of the crisis is known, especially by the Spanish public, he said in a statement and did not elaborate further.

The situation has left migrants like Mr Faye, a university student hoping to study in Paris, sleeping on a beach on the rocky shore of Ceutas, the Gibraltar Rock visible in the distance. They used us as hostages, he said. Mr Faye said he had lived as an undocumented migrant for a year in Casablanca when he heard in mid-May that Moroccan border guards were allowing people to cross into Spanish territory. He packed his passport, computer and two pairs of shoes before taking a taxi to a point near the border.

From there, he said, the Moroccan soldiers gave him some helpful advice telling him to keep walking. On the morning of May 17, the start of the two-day influx, many more were arriving in Ceuta by sea. Spanish rescue units tried to rescue the babies as families were taken by the currents as they tried to swim around a border fence. Video told Moroccan border guards opened a gate as more migrants entered from the ground. For those who succeeded, many of the flooded shelters evacuated the newcomers, leaving many to shelter themselves on Ceuta beaches, canals, and even in an abandoned prison. Spanish military units were stationed in the enclave to restore order.

Braulio Varela Fuentes, who leads a water rescue team with the Spanish Civil Guard, said reports began arriving around 8 a.m. on May 17 that a group of migrants were swimming around a border fence. He arrived on the scene to find seven people, mostly men. But the numbers were growing. Around 2:30 p.m., hundreds were in the water, including entire families with small children who could not swim. How could they jump into the water with a baby? Mr. Varela Fuentes said. He said two bodies of migrants were later found. They were probably drowned that day. Spanish authorities deported about half of the migrants, mostly Moroccans, within the first hours of protests by human rights groups. Minors can stay legally under Spanish law, together with asylum seekers. And then there were those who managed to hide. They quickly realized they were on a dead end.

John Scott, 25, from Liberia, said he had left his home in 2015, passing through Mali, Niger and Algeria before arriving in Morocco. Now, he was in this small Spanish enclave with only a few large streets and no shelter, a situation even more grim than the one he left. What kind of opportunity is this? Mr. Scott asked, pointing to his sleeping place near a construction site.

Juan Sergio Redondo, who heads the local chapter of Spain’s far-right movement, Vox, was alarmed by the situation for a variety of reasons. While waves of migrants had entered Spain before, it had not reached these levels. The arrivals were changing the Spanish nature of Ceuta, he said. Weve left the Mediterranean city with an Andalusian character in one that has become part of Morocco, he said.

Last week, Vox planned a rally in Ceuta. He was quickly abandoned as thousands of dissidents from the Ceutas Muslim community took to the streets. Many waved Spanish flags, adopting a symbol often associated in Spain with the far right. Hundreds of fierce pots blew their horns and clashed with police who pursued them through the Ceutas alleys with sticks and rifles. These are the seeds of discord, said Juan Jess Vivas, mayor of Ceutas. This is not something to play with. Norimen Abdeselam Mohamed, a 15-year-old Spanish student at the rally, said he was angry that someone would question her loyalty because of her Moroccan descent. She said she felt solidarity with the migrants.

They are people who have come for a job, and if you come here, we should welcome you, she said. On a beach down the road overlooking the mountains of Europe, Halima Hassen, a resident of Ceuta, got into her car. She had spent most of the day making tomato sandwiches about 200 of them to leave to a group of newcomers stationed on the beach. A hungry crowd arrived quickly.

Away from the glare of street lights, migrants were making their beds on the beach. A group of West African-Americans talked in English and French about what they had done before arriving in Ceuta. One had worked in a beauty salon; another said he was an opposition politician in Guinea seeking asylum. The next morning, Sabah Ahmed, a 59-year-old shop owner, opened an empty house she had so nearby migrants could take a shower. Since there were not enough bathrooms in the house, Ms. Ahmed asked the men to undress on the roof and clean with soap while someone washed them with a sock. Ms Ahmed said few people outside Ceuta seemed interested in the migrant situation. But Ceuta was small, she said. There was not enough room in the small enclave for anyone who wanted to come. I need to give them a chat, she said. I say, We will always help you. But here is my advice: In the long run, it will be better if you return to your home.

Aida Alami contributed reporting from Rabat, Morocco.

