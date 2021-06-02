CM KCR raises the flag, pays homage to the martyrs





Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday raised a national flag in Pragathi Bhavan, Hyderabad on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day. Earlier, the CM paid tribute to the martyrs of the special statehood movement in Gun Park near the state assembly complex in the city. t The 29th state of India was formed on June 2, 2014, after a historic six-decade-long battle by the people after the Andhra Pradesh reorganization act was passed in parliament. The formation of Telangana refers to the victory of the Telangana movement that forced the doubling of the then united Andhra Pradesh. The movement which has accelerated in the last 57 years paid off on June 2, 2014, fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Telangana district. The movement not only gave a special identity to the peoples of the region but also led to a change in the map of India showing the borders of the state. For the second year in a row, the day of the formation of the state of Telangana will be a matter of low importance in view of COVID-19. As part of nationwide celebrations, the National flag would be hoisted at the district headquarters by the ministryrs While the Minister of Finance T Harish Rao has raised the national flag in Siddipet. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and TRS executives took part in the formation day celebrations across the state following the COVID-19 protocols. Congratulations congratulations are fine Welcoming the people on the eve of Telangana formation day, KCR said Telangana has excelled in all sectors within a short span of seven years. “Through many battles, sacrifices, martyrdom, we have achieved the state of Telangana in a democratic parliamentary way. The state of Telangana is meeting the requirements of the special Telangana citizenship movement one by one. “Irrigation and drinking water, energy, medicine and health, roads and all other infrastructure facilities are being provided, achieving short-term and long-term goals,” he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and greeted the people of Telangana on the day the state was formed and said it is blessed with a unique culture and diligent people who have excelled in many areas. Best wishes to the people of Telangana on the Day of the Formation of States. The state is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many fields. Praying for the health and well-being of the people of Telangana. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2021 My greetings to the people of Telangana on their state formation day. #Telangana is the home of centuries-old traditions and is known for its rich history, diverse cultural heritage and architectural grandeur. # TelanganaFormationDay2021 – Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) June 2, 2021 Wishing all the brothers and sisters of my happy state #TelanganaFormationDita Dedicated to you for your unwavering support from the days of the Citizenship Agitation and now in our quest for good administration Under the skillful leadership of KCR Garu, we will strive to do our best – KTR (@KTRTRS) June 2, 2021 Best wishes to all on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day.

Tributes to all those martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause of Telangana.

Wishing the Telangana State great success on the path of progress and prosperity.#JaiTelangana – Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) June 2, 2021







