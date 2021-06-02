Good litoria, found the real life version of the chocolate frog; everything you need to know about it





The frog species are considered members of the mainly Australian genus Litoria of tree frogs. Image: Ie If you have ever seen Harry Potter, you will remember a chocolate frog that appears in the magical world. Well, it looks like a similar frog has been found in real life. In the rainforests of New Guinea, a species of frog lives that looks like it was made of chocolate. Viewed by an Australian scientist, Steve Richards, in 2016, a report by The IE noted that this frog may be a new species and is being considered as an addition to animal kingdom knowledge. Some specimens have been taken for genetic testing and research on cocoa-colored frogs. The frogs are now called Litoria mira and the name is inspired by the Latin surname mirum. Mirum means surprised or bizarre and the name fits perfectly for the new frog species that have surprised scientists. The frog species are considered members of the mainly Australian genus Litoria of tree frogs. On May 20 this year, Richards (a frog specialist affiliated with the South Australian Museum) along with Paul Oliver who is from the Queensland Museum and Griffith University) after performing genetic analysis, published a paper published in the Australian Journal of Zoology announcing the discovery of this species of frog. To emphasize that the good Litoria bears a resemblance to the common Australian green tree frog – also known as the Cerulean Litoria. The two look similar except for the skin color. However, some differences can be seen when studied closely. According to the report, the good Litoria can be differentiated from all other Litorias due to its unique combination of straps on the hands, large size, limbs that are relatively short and strong, as well as a small purple skin color which is present on the edge of her eyes. It is likely that both (the chocolate frog from New Guinea and the Australian green tree frog) were linked from the ground about 2.6 million years ago and share biotic elements. To be sure, at present, the island of New Guinea and Queensland are separated by the Torres Strait. Oliver said understanding the biotic exchange between these two areas is important to know how the two habitat types have expanded and shrunk over time. Meanwhile, after many years, the chocolate frog species has been discovered. The reason why it took so long to discover could be attributed to the fact that New Guinea is one of the most uncomfortable places in the world for humans as it is made from the hot swamp of rainforest that is full of malaria mosquitoes, prickly trees as well as crocodiles. The country has no roads implying that the terrain does not encourage exploration.







