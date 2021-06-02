Connect with us

Housing delays for migrants cause fear of mob riots

Housing delays for migrants cause fear of crowd riot credit: Pixabay

Housing delays for migrants cause fear of mob riots.

The number of migrants arriving in the UK is growing rapidly and housing delays for migrants are suspected to have sparked fears of mob riots.

The number of canal crossings this year is increasing and on Friday alone 19 ships arrived transporting over 300 illegal migrants. The Border Forces Union has now raised warnings that they are overloaded.

Many migrants arriving in the country have unrealistic expectations of what can be achieved and expect to receive housing quickly. Lucy Moreton, professional officer for the ISU immigration union spoke about the situation and said staff feel: increasingly threatened. She also went on to add that staff think: there is a risk of unrest from these groups.

She told the Telegraph that people arriving: know they will be relocating to shelters and commented that they can be interrupted when this cannot happen as quickly as they would like.

They need to be dressed, but we can not provide hot food there. They may not have eaten anything.

There is a mentality of the crowd taking over. The vast majority are young men. Families and children have clearly moved very quickly.

She went on to explain that: These are groups of people who learn to work together to get what they need and often we can not understand what they are saying to each other.

The figures that come are phenomenal.

Alex Glenn is a reporter for the largest Spanish-speaking English newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She previously worked in the NHS for 15 years until moving to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life . She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she enjoys being part of a rural community that has a mix of both foreigners and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys walking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

