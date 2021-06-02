The Tiananmen Square Massacre Museum closes





A Hong Kong museum commemorating China’s deadly 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protests closed on Wednesday just three days after it opened as the ruling Communist Party tries to extinguish the final traces of public discussion of the event. Hong Kong was the last place on Chinese soil where the June 4, 1989, massacre of protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square was commemorated with candlelight vigils and other events. But authorities have banned public ceremonies for the second year amid a campaign by Beijing to crack down on pro-democracy activism in the city. Organizers of the June 4 Memorial Museum said it was closed after authorities investigated whether it had licenses to hold public exhibitions. The Hong Kong Alliance of China Patriotic Movements said it wanted to protect staff and visitors as the group sought legal advice. The group said the museum had hosted more than 550 visitors since it opened on Sunday. Public memories of the Tiananmen Square massacre have long been banned on Chinese soil. Relatives of people killed are often arrested or harassed by authorities before the anniversary. In previous years, thousands of people have gathered in Hong Kong Victoria Park to light candles and sing in memory of hundreds, and possibly thousands, of people who died when Chinese troops and tanks rolled into Tiananmen Square. Hong Kong authorities have halted vigilance for the second year in a row, citing social distance restrictions and public health risks from the COVID-19 pandemic. But critics accuse officials of using the pandemic as an excuse to silence pro-democracy voices. Last year, thousands gathered in Victoria Park despite the ban and police warnings. Weeks later, more than 20 activists who took part in the vigil were arrested. This year, organizers have asked residents to mark June 4 by lighting a candle wherever they are. Beijing has steadily tightened control over Hong Kong, sparking complaints that it is destroying the promised autonomy when the former British colony returned to China in 1997. Pro-democracy activists have been jailed under a national security law imposed following anti-protest protests. -government that started in 2019.







