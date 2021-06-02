Cyril Ramaphosa at the Presidential budget voting table

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to cast his vote on the budget on Wednesday, amid calls for him to speed up his vaccination program, spur growth in the economy and fight corruption in government.

Ramaphosa is also under pressure to deal with Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, following a number of allegations against him in connection with Digital Vibes.

The president said last week that he was awaiting the Special Investigation Unit’s report on contracts related to Digital Vibes.

Mkhize has denied that he benefited from the contracts.

But more reports have come out against him.

Last week, Ramaphosa received French President Emmanuel Macron. They discussed economic ties and the fight against Covid-19.

The president has complained against vaccine apartheid where rich countries collect vaccines.

When he votes on the presidency budget, Ramaphosa is expected to outline the progress made on economic growth.

This comes after Statistics South Africa released its last report on Tuesday. It showed that unemployment has risen to 32.6%. Bloodbaths have hit several sectors of the economy since Covid-19 hit the country early last year.

Ratings agencies Fitch and S&P Global Ratings kept South Africa forecasts unchanged two weeks ago.

The agencies have called on South Africa to continue with structural reforms in the economy.

The issue of vaccine proliferation has also come to the fore with opposition parties blaming the government for the slow pace.

In the latest figures from the Department of Health, more than 479,000 health care workers have been vaccinated and another 565,000 people have been given the Pfizer strike by Tuesday, bringing the total to 1 million people vaccinated.

But political parties wanted a rapid spread that would enable the government to achieve 67% population immunity by the end of the year.

