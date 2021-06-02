Cum-Ex Trial: MM Warburg Former Banker Sentenced to German Prison

Sentence of a former banker in MM Warburg & Co. with 5 and a half years in prison in Germany for his role in the controversial Cum-Ex trade scheme is set to send shockwaves through the financial industry, with around 1,000 other suspects in the broadband investigation awaiting their fate.

Late Tuesday, judges in Bonn convicted the man who can only be identified as Christian S. of aggravated tax evasion. They also ordered the seizure of 100,000 euros ($ 121,810) of his money to offset part of the tax loss. As his defense team sought an acquittal, prosecutors sought an even harsher sentence, requiring judges to sentence Christian S. to 10 years.

If the husband could not overturn the decision on appeal, he would be the first banker to serve current time during the Cum-Ex practice. The Cum-Ex scandal has involved a large part of the finance industry because it required the participation of many players, from traders to brokers to lawyers. Investors were rapidly trading stocks to obtain copies of tax refunds on dividend payments, a schemeThis may have cost taxpayers more than 10 billion euros at the time Germany revised its tax rules in 2012.

“This is a historic moment in the scandal,” said Gerhard Schick, head of the German political action group Finanzwende. “He should not be the last. Today’s decision is a strong signal that financial players are not above the law. ”

The man has been on trial since November for 13 alleged cases of tax evasion from 2006 to 2013 that allegedly caused a tax loss of 326m euros ($ 397m). He was the “right hand” of then-Warburg Mayor Christian Olearius and knew the controversial tax deals were inappropriate, according to the allegations.

In the German criminal justice system, sentencing and sentencing always take place on the same day. The defense was able to get the court to drop eight of the 13 cases for which Christian S. was initially charged, Alexandra Schmitz, his defense attorney, said in an email statement. The decision is wrong and will be appealed, she said.

15 years

Under German law, the maximum term for a charge of aggravated tax evasion is 10 years. If an accused is convicted of more than one charge, the court may increase it to a maximum of 15 years. Since the Cum-Ex trade, named after the Latin terms for free, was usually done on shares of various companies around their respective dividend days, suspects are usually charged with multiple charges.

There are now two more Cum-Ex trials pending in Germany. A court in Wiesbaden is hearing the hearing case against two former bankers in the HVB unit of Unicredit SpA. In Frankfurt, there is a court judging five bankers who have been accused of making Cum-Ex the now-defunct Maple Bank GmbH.

Prosecutors in Frankfurt and Cologne have filed more lawsuits against bankers and lawyers on their roles in commerce. The Bonn court has expanded its staff to be able to handle the expected wave of Cum-Ex cases from Cologne prosecutors. Germany also released the arrest orders to arrest people abroad who are set to be tried.

The first German Cum-Ex trial ended in March 2020 with the sentencing of two London investment bankers, who also focused on the Warburg-related trade. They both cooperated with prosecutors and the court, saving them jail time. In total, more than 1,000 suspects in the financial industry are being investigated across Germany.

Warburg, a German private bank with a history spanning more than a century, has consistently said it never intended to engage in illegal transactions, defraud the authorities or demand unjustified tax refunds.

The decision has no financial impact on Warburg, the Hamburg-based lender said in an email statement. The bank appealed the March 2020 decision, which seized the profits the bank allegedly made with Cum-Ex. The bank said the new ruling is not a surprise, given the 2020 ruling by the same court.

(Updates with additional issues pending in Germany in paragraph eight.)